Polish minister Sikorski believes UN at risk of dying out like League of Nations

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. The UN may well be dissolved like the League of Nations that preceded it, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski believes.

"The UN risks repeating the fate of the League of Nations," Sikorski told an international security conference in Oslo broadcast on YouTube.

He called the absence of India and African states in the world Organization's Security Council one of biggest problems with the United Nations.

He said it was "too early to dismantle the UN, as no one has yet offered a better alternative.".