Kurds interested in extending ceasefire with Syrian army — spokesman

Siyamand Ali stated that the Defense Ministry’s troops had violated the ceasefire over the past three days on several fronts in the Aleppo and Hasaka Governorates

BEIRUT, January 27. /TASS/. The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are ready to support an extension of the ceasefire with the forces of Damascus’ transitional government, which was established on January 24 for 15 days, Spokesman Siyamand Ali told the Rudaw TV channel.

"We want the ceasefire to continue in Syria’s northeastern regions, therefore we will support its extension," he pointed out. At the same time, Ali noted that the SDF reserve the right to "harshly respond to any attack on Kurdish-populated areas."

The spokesman stated that the Defense Ministry’s troops had violated the ceasefire over the past three days on several fronts in the Aleppo and Hasaka Governorates. According to him, the most ceasefire violations were recorded in the Kobane and Al-Safa areas.

In turn, the Syrian Defense Ministry said in a statement posted on its X page that it had downed several drones launched by the Kurds, who had attacked government forces’ positions to the east of Aleppo.

The 15-day ceasefire agreement, mediated by the US, came into force on January 24. This occurred after the Syrian army occupied Raqqa, the administrative center of the governorate of the same name. The authorities also gained control of the oil and gas fields in Deir ez-Zor after Kurdish forces withdrew from the area.

Syria
French politician Phillippot announces plans for 'Frexit' march
Florian Philippot has repeatedly criticized the policies of French President Emmanuel Macron, urging him to "focus on the sovereignty and independence of his own country"
Russophobia harms EU itself, making the bloc poorer and more divided — political analyst
According to Joao Pitillo, European countries have "repeatedly handled security issues with double standards," while their own use of force and the formation of alliances were considered normal and legitimate
INTERVIEW: Lots of unusual weapons emerge globally, senior Russian diplomat says
New, unusual weapons are being developed instead, he explained
Dialogue with Russia to resume after conflict in Ukraine ends — Italian Foreign Minister
Antonio Tajani noted that Europe "is not at war with Russia"
Contradictions intensifying within EU regarding defense policy — Russian lawmaker
"As a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a nuclear power, France consistently strives to achieve Europe’s strategic autonomy and faces active resistance from Germany and many other EU members," Dmitry Belik explained
Leonardo system back to normal functioning — Rostec
Several airlines reported a global failure in the system earlier, which entailed temporary constraints of passengers and luggage registration, and issue and reissue of tickets
Russia has sufficient evidence for tribunal against EU officials — lawmaker
Vasily Piskaryov recalled that Kallas had previously announced plans to hold a tribunal against Russian leaders
Trump moves to increase some South Korean tariffs to 25%
US president accused South Korea’s National Assembly of "not living up to its deal with the United States"
Ukrainians should get used to living with generators for next 3-5 years — expert
There are hours-long blackouts every day in all Ukrainian regions
Russian units using drones targeting Ukrainian military 50 km from Krasnoarmeysk — expert
The Russian troops are conducting a mop-up operation in areas near Krasnoarmeysk and Dimitrov to clear the area of scattered enemy units and straighten the front line
Chinese Foreign Ministry expresses support for Nicolas Maduro, who was captured by US
Guo Jiakun clarified that China "supports Venezuela in defending its sovereignty, dignity, and legitimate rights"
Zelensky signs laws extending martial law, mobilization campaign in Ukraine
This will be the 18th extension of martial law and the mobilization campaign
Ombudswoman for opening checkpoint on Ukrainian border to reunite Russian families
Tatyana Moskalkova explained that many Russian nationals in Ukraine with expired passports are unable to leave the country
Hungary, Slovakia to file two separate lawsuits against ban on Russian gas imports — Fico
The Slovak prime minister also reiterated his belief that the Ukrainian conflict will end by the time the ban on Russian gas imports comes into effect in 2027
Ukrainian counter intelligence agent surrenders in Zaporozhye region
Sergey Mykhailov told TASS that he has been a counter intelligence agent since 2014
Russia’s Battlegroup West downs 54 Ukrainian quadcopters in past day
Also, 38 drone control centers and four enemy ammo depots were destroyed
Russia’s military successes real eye-opener to European politicians — legislator
"Currently, there are only a few of them, but their voices are growing louder against the backdrop of the inevitable defeat of the Kiev regime", Leonid Ivlev said
Israeli bullets found in bodies of children killed in Iran — TASS source
Unrest in Iran began on December 29, 2025, after street protests triggered by a sharp fall in the Iranian rial exchange rate, spreading across most major cities
UN experts call on lifting sanctions on scholars who don’t share Brussels' view on Ukraine
The experts recall that "harassment, intimidation or stigmatization of persons for opinions they may hold constitutes a violation of their right to freedom of expression"
Russian special presidential envoy says EU representatives basing statements on lies
Kirill Dmitriev noted that "they hate being caught doing it and tend to deny everything"
Zelensky rejects territorial concessions again
Vladimir Zelensky added that the US is trying to find a compromise
Iran-Russia alliance counters Western attempts to foment crises in Eurasia — ambassador
Kazem Jalali emphasized that the primary aim of this cooperation is to restore a balanced order
Russia ready to provide peaceful nuclear technologies to Indonesia — envoy
Sergey Tolchenov added that Moscow can provide Indonesia with advanced technologies designed for small modular reactors
Putin to hold talks with Syrian interim president al-Sharaa tomorrow — Kremlin
The sides plan to discuss the state and prospects of bilateral relations in various areas
France opposes purchase of British Storm Shadow missiles for Ukraine — Daily Telegraph
A diplomat, who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity, called France an "obvious opponent"
Russia enters top three in 2026 Global Firepower ranking
Based on the military power index, which is calculated from more than 60 factors, Russia ranks second among 145 countries
Freshwater reserves in Russia growing despite global shortages — envoy
According to Boris Titov, Russia's water resources in 2024 exceeded the long-term average by 5%
Moscow records coldest temps this winter — meteorologist
Mikhail Leus said it was even colder in Moscow's suburbs where the air temperature dropped to about -17.7°F
Russia’s new Pauk-30B net launcher set for testing in special military op zone
The net gun developer Polet research and production association added that the upgraded net gun has reduced recoil
Liberation of Kupyansk-Uzlovoi to strengthen Russian position at Abu Dhabi talks — analyst
"This achievement is a significant milestone ahead of the second round of security talks within the trilateral group in the United Arab Emirates," Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov remarked
Putin points to strikes on Russian infrastructure amid calls to halt ones against Kiev
Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko reported to the Russian president about measures taken to protect the region from UAV attacks
Finnish PM says Europe must eventually resume talks with Russia
Petteri Orpo emphasized that he is ready to take a seat at the negotiating table with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but believes it is still too early
Russian troops keep advancing in all frontline areas — chief of General Staff
According to Valery Gerasimov, Russian troops have liberated 17 communities and over 500 sq. km of territory since early January
EU diplomacy chief considers von der Leyen dictator — Politico
The newspaper noted that while von der Leyen had had tense relations with former EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, they were even worse with Kaja Kallas
China ready to strengthen strategic coordination with Russia — defense minister
According to Dong Jun, Andrey Belousov confirmed Moscow’s readiness to strengthen contacts with Beijing’s armed forces, advance practical cooperation, hold joint activities and collaborate in areas such as personnel training
Venezuela’s leadership gave no directive to resist US attack — Russian ambassador
Sergey Melik Bagdasarov said there was tremendous tension in Venezuela throughout October and November
US ultimately seeks to change Iran’s government, senator says
Lindsay Graham noted that he had come to the conclusion after recent conversations with Donald Trump
US to provide security guarantees to Ukraine if it makes territorial concessions — FT
Unnamed officials shared that the proposed US commitments likely include a promise that the guarantees could "mirror" NATO Article 5 on collective defense
Orban urges EU farmers to speak against grain imports from Ukraine, Mercosur
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that a clandestine war between merchants and producers is being unveiled in Europe
Zelensky agreed to talks in Abu Dhabi so as not to annoy Trump — FT
The consultations were held in Abu Dhabi on January 23-24
Venezuelan defenders used Igla systems on January 3 but lacked training — Russian envoy
There were at least two shots, and both missiles failed to hit their target, Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov said
IN BRIEF: What is known about projectiles potentially fired by North Korea
According to the Japanese Defense Ministry, this is North Korea’s first missile launch since January 4 and the second one in 2026
UAE says not to allow use of its territory for attacks on Iran
The Foreign Ministry said the UAE calls for resolving differences exclusively by peaceful means
Russian forces consolidating positions near Krasny Liman — expert
"Our servicemen have improved their tactical position inside the city and gained a new foothold there", Andrey Marochko said
Germany cannot supply new Patriot systems to Kiev yet — Pistorius
The defense minister also said that Germany is the only country that supplies Ukraine with Iris-T systems, and noted that there are not enough of them
Russian army is wiping out Ukrainian pockets of resistance near Gulyaipole — expert
The Russian troops are conducting meticulous and comprehensive clearing operations around Gulyaipole, leaving no Ukrainian soldiers hidden in trenches or hideouts behind the front
Ban on Russian gas to cost Europeans their freedom — diplomat
Maria Zakharova said it is difficult to say at this stage whether they are contented vassals or unhappy slaves
French private companies supply Kiev with drones to attack Russian energy sites — expert
France’s EOS Technologie has recently sent several Rodeur 330-class fixed-wing attack drones to Ukraine, Alexander Stepanov noted
US considering possibility of precision strikes against Iran — portal
According to the source, the US could target Iran as early as this week
Power facilities in Ukraine’s Odessa heavily damaged — company
According to DTEK, an emergency situation occurred on the equipment of another energy company in the morning, leaving some consumers in the city and region without electricity
EU Council approves full ban on Russian gas supplies starting in 2027
The ban will start to apply six weeks after the regulation enters into force
Government of Venezuela obeys its people, does not accept external orders — Rodriguez
The acting president of the Bolivarian Republic emphasized that Venezuela "is not afraid of relations of respect with the United States"
Rada members privately express readiness to compromise on Donbass — periodical
According to the media, these discussions are typically kept confidential due to fears of criminal prosecution
Hungarian foreign ministry to summon Ukrainian ambassador over threats to Budapest
Prime Minister Viktor Orban added that he "will not tolerate anyone threatening Hungary’s sovereignty or electoral fairness"
Kiev ready to sacrifice its people to buy time for Europe to prepare for war with Russia
The Kiev regime acts in the interests of its European sponsors and is ready to take the most severe measures against people living in the territories under its control, Yury Barbashov, a member of the Kherson Region Duma, said
Italian deputy PM sends message to Zelensky, says 'you are losing the war,' sign deal now
Matteo Salvini has long advocated ending arms supplies to Kiev
Kiev must end conflict as thousands of Ukrainians die each day — security official
Belarusian Security Council State Secretary Alexander Volfovich stressed that the country's leadership is taking steps to prevent the conflict from spreading to the country’s territory
Ukrainian units trapped in Russian-liberated Kupyansk-Uzlovoy — analyst
According to Igor Korotchenko, the capture of Kupyansk-Uzlovoy demonstrates the successful operation of Battlegroup West
FACTBOX: What is known about Nipah virus outbreak in India, risks to Russia
No cases of Nipah virus infection have been recorded in Russia, according to the country’s sanitary watchdog
Kiev regime fails to meet any of EU’s accession criteria — ex-Ukrainian PM
Nikolay Azarov stressed that even technical issues prevent Ukraine from becoming an EU member
Ukrainian military’s pullout from Donbass to pave way for peace in Ukraine
Kirill Dmitriev commented on a report in the British newspaper Financial Times, citing sources, that the United States is prepared to provide security guarantees for Ukraine if Kiev agrees to a peace agreement that includes a number of territorial concessions
Trump to be presented with new military options against Iran — Axios
Sources told the news website that US president came close to ordering a strike on" targets earlier this month over protests in the country
Ukrainian doctors operate on Russian POWs without anesthesia — Investigative Committee
Sergey Mazur added that he had personally seen the bodies of Russian prisoners of war bearing signs of torture
Kiev experiencing room temperatures of below 13 degrees Celsius, witnesses say
A female resident said it was very cold inside as the weather in Kiev has become colder in the past few days
Putin greets Malaysia's ruler, Sultan Ibrahim, at the Hermitage museum
The two leaders exchanged handshakes in a cordial gesture
Kushner, Witkoff briefed Trump on trilateral Ukraine talks — White House
"The president remains deeply involved," White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said
Hezbollah warns US against attacking Iran
The Hezbollah leader warned that "a war against Iran will spark the flame of conflict throughout the entire region"
Durov points to insecurity of WhatsApp
"You'd have to be braindead to believe WhatsApp is secure in 2026", co-founder of the Telegram messenger said
Ban on importing Russian gas dooms EU to economic decline — Wagenknecht
The EU Council earlier approved a comprehensive ban on Russian gas supplies starting in 2027
Russian MLRS crews force Ukrainian soldiers to flee in Zaporozhye Region — officer
The MLRS crews’ targets included fortified strong points and command posts, as well as Ukrainian military personnel and equipment
Press review: US risk on Iran remains high and Minneapolis unrest may harm Trump admin
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, January 27th
Kiev continues its military buildup in Krasny Liman, Russian military expert says
According to Andrey Marochko, "the enemy has put up quite serious resistance"
Italy not ready to join Board of Peace — Foreign Minister
According to Antonio Tajani, if the council's charter is changed, Rome will promptly consider its participation in it
Europe cannot handle a large-scale war with Russia — Duma member
"The goal of the Europeans is to accuse Moscow of 'aggression' and provoke confrontation," Dmitry Belik said
EU leaders will push all of Europe into debt for the sake of Ukraine — Orban
The Hungarian PM recalled that EU leaders intend to provide multibillion-dollar aid to Kiev through a common loan from EU countries
EU voluntarily chose subordination to US by rejecting Russian gas — Finnish politician
Armando Mema believes that Europe has made a strategic mistake and links the decision to abandon Russian gas supplies to the plan of the administration of American ex-President Joe Biden
Ukrainian counterintelligence agent gathered data on military facilities in LPR in 2014
According to Sergey Mykhailov, he recorded movements from Lugansk towards the line of contact
German general's war call is sick fantasy — State Duma’s deputy speaker
Irina Yarovaya said that such calls reveal deep criminal wishes
Poland, Baltic states mistakenly demonize Russia — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov underscored that such an attitude is misguided, suggesting that these nations could benefit from engaging more deeply with Russian culture and fostering better relations
EC approves Poland's plan to use 44 billion euros from SAFE — defense minister
It will be used for further investment in Poland's security, Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said
European armies unfit for war, says former Ukrainian security officer
According to Vasily Prozorov, the level of combat capability in the French, British, and German armed forces is much lower than it used to be
FACTBOX: What is known about Leonardo booking system failure
As Rostec said, the failure came as a result of the network's infrastructure, from the provider's side, Sirena Travel
First time in four years DPR without weekly casualties after Ukrainian attacks
Meanwhile, the Russian military continues its advance within the special military operation zone, gradually pushing the frontline away from populated areas
Pentagon consulting with Middle Eastern allies on Iran — New York Times
Long-range bombers based in the United States, capable of striking targets in Iran, have remained on heightened alert for the past two weeks
US dispatches an 'armada' next to Iran, believes republic ready to talk — Trump
According to the US president, the situation in the Islamic Republic is "in flux"
Russian troops strike Ukrainian army’s energy infrastructure over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 415 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 12 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Zelensky says next round of consultations in Abu Dhabi will be held on February 1
Vladimir Zelensky added that he was briefed by the Ukrainian delegation upon its return from Abu Dhabi
UK’s Starmer says won’t choose between US, China during visit to Beijing
The upcoming visit could revive a "golden era" in relations between Britain and China amid a turbulent geopolitical situation, Bloomberg wrote
Ukraine’s strikes leave 1.3 million Russians without electricity — envoy
According to Rodion Miroshnik, the largest power outages last week occurred in the Donetsk People’s Republic, where over 1.2 million people were left without power
Russian ambassador does not rule out that Maduro was betrayed by law enforcement
On January 3, US President Donald Trump announced a military operation in Caracas that resulted in the capture of Maduro and his wife by American forces
Oreshnik strike on Ukraine aircraft plant causes nervous reaction from West — expert
Vasily Prozorov emphasized that this weapon had no analogues in the world
FACTBOX: Chief of Russia’s General Staff announces liberation of Kupyansk-Uzlovoi
Russian troops are destroying encircled Ukrainian armed formations on the eastern bank of the Oskol River
Neither Zelensky nor his European partners have strategy — American expert
According to Jeffrey Sachs, providing Ukraine with $800 billion in aid is "a pure fantasy"
Criminal case against Timoshenko regarding fakes about Russian armed forces sent to court
The former Ukrainian PM was placed on the international wanted list in July 2024 and remanded in custody in absentia in December 2025
Kupyansk-Uzlovoy was starting point for Ukrainian sabotage operation — security official
Chief of the Russian General Staff Army General Valery Gerasimov announced the liberation of the settlement on Tuesday
Russia's icebreaker fleet plays unique role in relations with US — expert
Mikhail Kovalchuk also noted the uniqueness of Russia’s nuclear submarines
Russian troops eliminating Ukrainian equipment at Konstantinovka in DPR — expert
Vitaly Kiselev said that Ukrainian soldiers will now have difficulty transporting personnel and evacuating them
Tardy recognition of need for peace in Ukraine unlikely to save EU from collapse — expert
According to Claudio Pitillo, European politicians are changing their rhetoric after a long period of confrontation with Russia, which can have the opposite effect
White House calls trilateral talks on Ukraine in UAE 'historic'
"The president's team has really brought two sides of this war to the table together to move the ball closer to peace," White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said
Russian tugboat crew rescues Philippine national in South China Sea
The man was in the water for nearly two days
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,345 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
