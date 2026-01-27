Kurds interested in extending ceasefire with Syrian army — spokesman

BEIRUT, January 27. /TASS/. The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are ready to support an extension of the ceasefire with the forces of Damascus’ transitional government, which was established on January 24 for 15 days, Spokesman Siyamand Ali told the Rudaw TV channel.

"We want the ceasefire to continue in Syria’s northeastern regions, therefore we will support its extension," he pointed out. At the same time, Ali noted that the SDF reserve the right to "harshly respond to any attack on Kurdish-populated areas."

The spokesman stated that the Defense Ministry’s troops had violated the ceasefire over the past three days on several fronts in the Aleppo and Hasaka Governorates. According to him, the most ceasefire violations were recorded in the Kobane and Al-Safa areas.

In turn, the Syrian Defense Ministry said in a statement posted on its X page that it had downed several drones launched by the Kurds, who had attacked government forces’ positions to the east of Aleppo.

The 15-day ceasefire agreement, mediated by the US, came into force on January 24. This occurred after the Syrian army occupied Raqqa, the administrative center of the governorate of the same name. The authorities also gained control of the oil and gas fields in Deir ez-Zor after Kurdish forces withdrew from the area.