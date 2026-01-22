Russia is great friend of Palestine, says Palestinian President Abbas

CAIRO, January 22. /TASS/. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Thursday that he considered Russia a great friend of his country.

"Russia has been a great friend of Palestine for over 50 years. Every time we come to Moscow, we feel that there is a special spiritual connection between our countries. Moscow is our ‘home away from home,’ we are here among friends," Abbas said.

Abbas added that Russia "has always held a firm stance supporting the Palestinian people," and also expressed the hope that with Moscow's assistance it would be possible to achieve "a peace that would be in compliance with the UN-based resolutions."

Russian President Putin said in response that he Soviet Union recognized the Palestinian state as early as 1988, adding: "Today we adhere to the same position."

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is on an official visit to Moscow on January 21-22. The last time the Palestinian leader visited Moscow was in May 2025, during events marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in World War II, when the presidents held talks.