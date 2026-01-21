US seeks after immediate start of talks to acquire Greenland — Trump

WASHINGTON, January 21. /TASS/. Washington is going to immediately begin talks on the purchase of Greenland to expand the US territory and strengthen West’s security, President Donald Trump said when speeking at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"And that's the reason I'm seeking immediate negotiations to once again discuss the acquisition of Greenland by the United States, just as we have acquired many other territories throughout our history, as many of the European nations have. But this would not be a threat to NATO. This would greatly enhance the security of the entire Alliance," Trump said.

The US leader believes that "the United States is treated very unfairly by NATO." Acquisition of the island will become a logical step benefiting not only the US but strengthening positions of the entire alliance in the strategically important region, he added.