{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Greenland issue

US seeks after immediate start of talks to acquire Greenland — Trump

The US leader believes that "the United States is treated very unfairly by NATO"

WASHINGTON, January 21. /TASS/. Washington is going to immediately begin talks on the purchase of Greenland to expand the US territory and strengthen West’s security, President Donald Trump said when speeking at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"And that's the reason I'm seeking immediate negotiations to once again discuss the acquisition of Greenland by the United States, just as we have acquired many other territories throughout our history, as many of the European nations have. But this would not be a threat to NATO. This would greatly enhance the security of the entire Alliance," Trump said.

The US leader believes that "the United States is treated very unfairly by NATO." Acquisition of the island will become a logical step benefiting not only the US but strengthening positions of the entire alliance in the strategically important region, he added.

European Parliament’s decision on Mercosur not considering geopolitics — Merz
The German Chancellor called the decision on the agreement regrettable
Read more
At some point EU will have to talk with Russia on Ukraine — European commissioner
According to Andrius Kubilius, dialogue with Russia makes no sense without a strategic plan
Read more
Russia wants to remain Canada’s good neighbor — ambassador
Oleg Stepanov said this while commenting on Canadian prime minister’s anti-Russian rhetoric during the World Economic Forum in Davos
Read more
Zelensky does not back Trump's idea of bringing Greenland into US
Vladimir Zelensky expressed hope that Washington "will listen to Europe’s diplomatic message"
Read more
Press review: Europe, US on brink of trade war as Russia ready to respond to UK plans
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, January 19th
Read more
Europe might agree to hand over Greenland to appease US — Bloomberg
A sense is growing that events are spinning out of control, the newspaper said
Read more
Still early to speak of Russia’s participation in Board of Peace on Gaza — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said there are a lot of questions about this initiative so far
Read more
Air Force 1 en route to Davos returns to Washington due to malfunction — White House
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitte said that it was a minor issue, and the plane was returning back as a precaution
Read more
NATO to become far weaker without US — Trump
The US President also stressed that he had made NATO "much better and stronger"
Read more
Russia considers British, French arsenals in nuclear security matters — Lavrov
Speaking about China's participation in such negotiations, the minister recalled that Beijing had already made its position clear
Read more
Dmitriev comments on tension between Berlin, Paris
According to the media, the schism between Germany and France may prevent the European Union from presenting a united front against US President Donald Trump
Read more
Over 20 leaders accept invitation to join 'Board of Peace' — Witkoff
US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff believes that Russia will join the body
Read more
United States possesses weapons unknown to anyone else — Trump
The US leader did not provide details about the mentioned weaponry
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about roof collapse in Siberian shopping center
Two people were injured
Read more
Greenland dispute stems from colonial era legacy — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister noted that in the mid-20th century an agreement was signed, making it part of Denmark
Read more
Canada views collective West as thing of past — Canadian premier on US policies
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney opined that up until now Western countries assumed that their geographical position and membership in various alliances automatically guarantees economic prosperity and security
Read more
Netanyahu says wants to turn Israel into ‘global power’
Benjamin Netanyahu specified that Israel needed strong defense and independent production capacity
Read more
IN BRIEF: Threats to 'abduct' Putin,' Greenland: statements by Russian Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova said all issues around Greenland should be resolved within the framework of international law
Read more
China rises in defense of UN after Trump's remarks Board of Peace may take over
Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun also noted that China has received an invitation from the United States to participate in the organization
Read more
Thirteen injured, 75 drones downed in Adygea: aftermath of attack on Russian regions
In Adygea, 13 people, including two children, were injured due to a drone strike on an apartment building
Read more
Trump en route to Zurich after delay caused by aircraft malfunction — AFP
According to the White House press pool, the US leader transferred to a smaller aircraft
Read more
Pistorius has to live with statements about 'inevitable' NATO-Russia war — Lavrov
On November 15, 2025, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that a war between Russia and NATO could allegedly begin before 2029
Read more
Russian presidential envoy tells Polish premier that appeasement is EU’s only choice
Donald Tusk earlier called the appeasement policy a "sign of weakness"
Read more
Israeli bullets found in bodies of children killed in Iran — TASS source
Unrest in Iran began on December 29, 2025, after street protests triggered by a sharp fall in the Iranian rial exchange rate, spreading across most major cities
Read more
Former Japanese premier Shinzo Abe’s killer sentenced to life in prison
The defense has requested a 20-year prison sentence for Tetsuya Yamagami
Read more
Europe should not allow someone else to engage in dialogue with Russia — Macron
At the same time, French leader did not confirm whether a G7 meeting with Russian representatives could take place in Paris in the coming days
Read more
Kiev believes negotiations on Ukrainian conflict settlement ’90% done’ — Witkoff
The US envoy avoided answering directly when asked if it is realistic to overcome the remaining differences in the coming weeks
Read more
Hungary, Slovakia to challenge ban on Russian fuel supplies at EU court — top diplomat
The countries have already drafted legal rationale behind their motion to reverse the Europan Commission’s plan "making purchases of Russian natural gas impossible beginning from October 2027," Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said
Read more
Trump supports preserving UN despite formation of Board of Peace
The US leader acknowledged that the Board of Peace could potentially replace the UN
Read more
Trump may rush to Armageddon, ending aid to Ukraine, over EU’s trade bazooka — NYT
According to the report, "that would be a disaster for Europe"
Read more
Meeting with Witkoff on Putin’s Thursday schedule — Kremlin spokesman
According to the US president's special envoy, entrepreneur Jared Kushner will be flying to Russia with him
Read more
US weapons, Golden Dome in Greenland, Europe wrong course: Trump's statements
According to the US leader, many regions are being destroyed by the wrong decisions of the governments of some countries
Read more
At least 75 Ukrainian drones downed over Russian regions overnight
45 of them were destroyed over the Krasnodar Region
Read more
Zelensky cancels trip to Davos due to disrupted meeting with Trump — Rada member
Alexey Goncharenko said that no agreement will be signed
Read more
EU-Mercosur free trade agreement will not be ratified in Hungary — Orban
The Hungarian PM noted that the European Commission had tried to cheat by introducing additional rules that would allow the agreement to enter into force before it was approved by EU parliaments
Read more
Kalashnikov delivers batch of electric motorcycles with trailers to special op zone
The motorcycle and two-seater electric scooter are designed for silent transportation
Read more
Kiev is not taking back Ukrainians rescued by Russian military — ombudswoman
Tatyana Moskalkova explained that Ukrainian citizens residing in Russia are accommodated in temporary centers where they receive all necessary support and are free to move as they wish
Read more
France proposes holding NATO drills in Greenland — Reuters
According to the source, the French armed forces are ready to join the exercises
Read more
Trump arrives in Davos to participate in World Economic Forum — TV channel
After disembarking, the US leader, accompanied by security, headed for his car
Read more
EU has no interest in 'picking a fight' with US over Greenland — diplomacy chief
Kaja Kallas stressed that direct threats "will not pressure Denmark into handing over Greenland"
Read more
Europe is displaying 'blatant helplessness' over Greenland — Russian legislator
Vyacheslav Nikonov observed that recent days have witnessed a noteworthy development, which he described as a "geopolitical reset of Europe to zero"
Read more
Belarusian president signs document on Belarus joining Gaza ‘Board of Peace’
It is noted that the appeal was sent in full accordance with the procedure outlined in Donald Trump’s letter
Read more
Number of wounded in drone attack on south Russian apartment block rises to 11
Nine of them were hospitalized, including two children
Read more
Danish pension fund decides to sell US Treasury Bonds
AkademikerPension holds US bonds worth about $100 mln
Read more
US to scale down participation in 30 NATO mechanisms — WP
According to the newspaper, among the advisory groups facing cuts are those dedicated to the alliance’s energy security and naval warfare, special operations and intelligence
Read more
Europe concerned about its over-dependence on US gas supplies — newspaper
Europe needs a clear understanding and strategy that reflects geopolitical realities, Handelsblatt reported, citing Raffaele Piria, a Senior Fellow at the Berlin-based Ecologic Institute
Read more
IN BRIEF: Lavrov on irreversible multipolarity, Board of Peace, US territorial ambitions
The Russian foreign minister said that Moscow sees inconsistency in the Trump administration's approach to international security issues
Read more
One killed, 15 wounded in commuter train accident in Spain’s Catalonia — agency
Doctors and police are working at the scene
Read more
Trump believes Greenland issue to be resolved, NATO preserved
Donald Trump stressed that the US needs Greenland for security purposes
Read more
US no longer Europe’s ally, says Belgian PM
According to Bart De Wever, the shift in America is not bound to one presidency
Read more
Trump says he continues effort to resolve Ukrainian conflict
The US leader also reiterated that he had ended "eight wars"
Read more
Ukrainian lawmaker names cause of heating problems in Kiev
Anna Skorokhod noted that the previous winters had been quite warm in Ukraine, so no one had made preparations for the winter season, but now "the situation is tough"
Read more
US will not not use force to acquire Greenland — Trump
The US president still noted that Washington's "excessive strength and force" would be "unstoppable"
Read more
Putin to discuss with government issues raised during Q&A session
Russian President responded to 77 questions during the combined Direct Line Q&A session and year-end press conference
Read more
Trump’s single statement pushes Zelensky to edges of Davos forum — Russian diplomat
No problems facing Ukraine and the Ukrainian people could have prevented Zelensky from racing to Davos had he had the chance to meet with the US president, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik noted
Read more
North Korea produces enough nuclear material for 20 warheads each year — Seoul
South Korean President Lee Jae-myung proposed freezing North Korea's missile and nuclear programs
Read more
Kremlin refuses to comment on Russia-US meeting at Davos
Earlier, Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev met with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and businessman Jared Kushner for more than two hours of talks
Read more
Legacy-minded Trump wants to be remembered for annexing Greenland — Medvedev
The senior Russian security official wondered how far the current US leader would go to achieve that goal
Read more
Turmoil over Greenland pushing Ukraine into background at Davos — Politico
Kiev increasingly risks "being forgotten, to rising frustration in Ukraine and Europe," as diplomatic priorities shift
Read more
Russian forces push Ukrainian army away from Dnieper river shore near Kherson — commander
The Ukrainian army is trying to hold its positions at the edge of the right bank of the Dnieper River and is secretly shelling the left bank of the Kherson Region while avoiding any active armed clashes
Read more
Ukrainian energy needs $1bln worth of energy equipment — minister
The Ukrainian energy sector urgently needs new transformers, mobile substations and power grid equipment, Economic Minister Alexey Sobolev said
Read more
Ukrainian armed forces committed genocide of Russians in Krasnoarmeysk — Tribunal
According to chairman Maxim Grigoriev, testimonies from victims and eyewitnesses of the Ukrainian armed forces' crimes detail where, how, and when the killings and torture of local residents took place
Read more
Iran's armed forces on full combat alert — deputy commander
According to deputy commander of the elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Ahmad Vahidi, the capabilities of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic are outstanding
Read more
Key suspect in 2024 murder of Russian General Kirillov sentenced to life in prison
The crime was planned by Ukraine
Read more
Moldova’s withdrawal from CIS to take more than one year
The resolution will enter into force after an official notification by the Moldovan foreign ministry
Read more
Israel begins demolishing UNRWA compound in Jerusalem
The UNRWA compound’s territory will be transferred to government control and put up for sale
Read more
Ukraine policy, Russia's refusal to engage in rules-based dialogue: Lavrov’s statements
According to the foreign minister, Russia is ready to work with anyone willing to "negotiate honestly, on an equal footing, without blackmail or pressure"
Read more
EU diplomats fear Trump could misinterpret Greenland troop deployment — media
The FT noted that Danish officials said the troop deployment was preceded by "months of fruitless private diplomacy" with Washington
Read more
Ukraine not among top issues discussed during Davos meeting on energy — Naftogaz head
Sergey Koretsky emphasized that Kiev needs more Western financial support to meet the energy demand in Ukraine
Read more
Russian finance ministry does not believe country is obligated to repay 'tsarist debts'
Earlier, Noble Capital RSD filed a lawsuit against Russia demanding the payment of $225.8 bln based on the country's alleged obligations under sovereign bonds issued during the Russian Empire
Read more
Russian MFA likens Moldova's dependence on EU funding to drug addiction
Maria Zakharova emphasized that the current "socio-economic state of the republic can be described as nothing other than catastrophic"
Read more
Russia not surprised by Moldova’s decision to leave CIS — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that the republic did not participate in the work of the organization
Read more
Pentagon begins deployment of military aircraft to Middle East — WSJ
The publication reported that additional air defense systems, including Patriot and Thaad missile systems, are necessary to repel possible retaliatory strikes from Iran
Read more
Trump says Europe is experiencing an energy collapse
The US president also noted that electricity production in Germany has fallen by 22% compared to 2017 levels, while prices have soared by 64%
Read more
West discusses doing away with NATO — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister pointed out that the Euro-Atlantic concept of security and cooperation has proved unworkable
Read more
France aims to foster dialogue with BRICS within G7 — Macron
Emmanuel Macron stated that France would strive to restore the G7 as a forum for candid dialogue
Read more
Press review: AI models Greenland war games and a hard look at Trump's Board of Peace
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, January 21st
Read more
Ukrainian drone attack causes fire in apartment building in Russia’s Adygea — authorities
Regional head Murat Kumpilov stressed that emergency services are working at the scene
Read more
US should not use China as pretext for purchasing Greenland — MFA
"The rights and freedoms of all countries to conduct activities in the Arctic in accordance with the law should be fully respected," the Chinese foreign ministry stressed
Read more
Evacuation ordered at south Russian apartment building after drone fragments fall nearby
In the settlement of Afipsky, drone fragments fell near an apartment building, including the warhead
Read more
Witkoff describes talks with Dmitriev as ‘very positive’
This is how the US President's Special Representative answered Izvestia's question
Read more
EU troop deployment to Greenland aimed at deterring US — WSJ
Officially, European capitals presented the deployment as military exercises aimed at countering Russia and China
Read more
Russia delivers massive overnight strike on Ukrainian military sites over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 200 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Zelensky says he doesn’t believe talks with US have reached dead end
The head of Kiev regime emphasized that the talks continued non-stop
Read more
Denmark threatens to seize land under Russian embassy buildings — ambassador
Vladimir Barbin said the embassy in Denmark is operating in the face of tough opposition from the Danish authorities and an actual blockade
Read more
Hundreds of Impulse heavy-duty ground robotic systems delivered to special op zone
The All-Russian People’s Front said that the Impulse platform supports remote control via radio or fiber optics
Read more
NORAD says its planes to arrive in Greenland soon
"This activity has been coordinated with the Kingdom of Denmark", North American Joint Aerospace Defense Command noted
Read more
Russian security forces say 1,424 Ukrainians detained on Belarus-Ukraine border in 2025
More and more Ukrainian citizens are choosing to flee to Belarus rather than Europe, Russian security forces said
Read more
US to begin ground operations against drug trafficking soon — Trump
Donald Trump also added that the US government plans to start operations against drug trafficking by land soon
Read more
Europe to blame itself for advent of world-without-rules era — senior Russian legislator
Leonid Slutsky recalled that Russia had repeatedly warned of the impending crisis in European security and the economic dangers posed by Brussels' increasingly Russophobic policies
Read more
Russian troops strike Ukrainian loitering munitions warehouse over past day
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,260 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Read more
Don't 'write off' OSCE yet, says Russian envoy
The organization already possesses all the tools it needs to return to credibility, no new decisions are required, Dmitry Polyansky explained
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about upcoming Putin-Witkoff meeting in Moscow
Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the meeting is on Putin's schedule
Read more
European Parliament suspends ratification of trade deal with the US — AFP
The trade deal was clinched between the EU and the US in 2025
Read more
Israel says seizure of UNWRA compound in Jerusalem was legitimate
The Israeli side once again claimed that UNWRA was linked to the radical Palestinian movements Hamas and Islamic Jihad
Read more
Kiev mayor says Ukrainian capital on brink of humanitarian disaster
Vitaly Klichko noted that "the situation is critical with basic services — heating, water, electricity"
Read more
Trump believes he prevented NATO from ending up in ‘ash heap of history’
The US leader has on numerous occasions stated that he considered himself the savior of the North Atlantic Alliance
Read more
Pentagon has not been given order to plan Greenland invasion — NYT
The Pentagon develops contingency plans for various unforeseen military circumstances, the publication noted
Read more
US seizes Sagitta tanker in Caribbean — Pentagon
The US Southern Command emphasized that the tanker operated in defiance of US President Donald Trump’s established quarantine
Read more
US clearly has secret weapons, but bragging about them unwise — expert
"Equipping special services with such means is, by and large, a big state and military secret, because the whole point of using these special means lies in their surprise effect," Mikhail Khodaryonok said
Read more
Russia reiterates its commitment to strengthen ties with CAR after presidential election
The Russian side hopes that Central African society will continue moving along the path of sustainable political and socio-economic development
Read more