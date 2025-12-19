Venezuela grateful for Russian support, calling for peace in Caribbean — top diplomat

CARACAS, December 19. /TASS/. Venezuela appreciates Russia’s calls to maintain a zone of peace in the Caribbean and its solidarity with the Venezuelan people, Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto wrote on Telegram.

"On behalf of President Nicolas Maduro, we express sincere gratitude to the Russian Federation’s solidarity with the Venezuelan people and its integral right to self-determination and free, sovereign development," the top diplomat said. He noted that Caracas "deeply appreciates Russia’s calls to respect a zone of peace in the Caribbean, as well as the priority of dialogue and mutual respect in international relations." The foreign minister added that Venezuela strongly opposed threats, militarization, and unilateral measures.

In a statement published on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry insisted that Latin America and the Caribbean must remain a zone of peace, guaranteeing a stable and independent development of countries in the region. The ministry confirmed its solidarity with "the embattled Venezuelan people, and support for the Maduro-led government in its efforts to protect the country’s national interests and sovereignty."