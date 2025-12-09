Belarus does not want war but prepares to prevent it — Lukashenko

MINSK, December 9. /TASS/. Belarus does not want war, but is taking measures to make sure it doesn't happen, President Alexander Lukashenko said.

"We do not want war, we do not consider anyone our opponent or rival. Nevertheless, we are preparing for this war so that it does not happen. I've said it a thousand times. And we declare this openly and resolutely. Our interests are very simple. They do not extend beyond our borders. Everything is inside our state," BelTA news agency quoted him as saying.