Number of Thai soldiers killed in fighting on border with Cambodia up to three

BANGKOK, December 9. /TASS/. The number of Thai servicemen killed in clashes on the border with Cambodia has risen to three, the Thai PBS television channel reported, citing the Royal Thai Army.

Previously, only death had been reported.

Losses on the Thai side relate to the period of December 8 to December 9. According to the Thai joint press center’s review on the border issue, 29 troops were injured during the clashes.

Clashes with firearms began in the border of Thailand and Cambodia on December 7. On Monday, the Royal Thai Army reported that Cambodian forces began shelling Thai positions in the border area early in the morning. The Thai Air Force responded by attacking Cambodian military infrastructure. The Thai Second Army Area also reported that Cambodia had shelled Thai territory on Monday and Tuesday with BM-21 multiple rocket launchers and kamikaze drones. The Thai military returned fire in order to establish control over key areas and inflict damage on the enemy.