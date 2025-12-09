Number of injured in earthquake in Japan rises to 39

TOKYO, December 9. /TASS/. At least 39 people sustained injuries of varying severity following a 7.5-magnitude earthquake that struck northern Japan on Monday night, according to consolidated data from regional authorities.

According to it, at least 36 people were injured in the north of Aomori Prefecture, which was closest to the earthquake’s epicenter. Another three people were injured in Iwate Prefecture.

There have been no reports of deaths or missing persons.

The earthquake with a magnitude of 7.5 struck east of the Aomori Prefecture on Monday night. Local seismologists initially reported a magnitude of 7.2, later raising it to 7.6, before ultimately confirming it at 7.5. Following the tremors, a tsunami warning was issued for the east and northeast coasts, with seismologists warning that waves up to three meters high could affect coastal areas of Aomori, Iwate, and Hokkaido prefectures. The warning has since been lifted for all regions, and the highest wave recorded along the Japanese coast reached 70 cm.

No accidents at Japanese atomic facilities, including Fukushima-1 Nuclear Power Plant, have been reported following the earthquake.

The quake caused disruptions to railway traffic in the east and northeast of the country, temporarily halting Shinkansen bullet train services.