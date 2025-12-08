Havoc in Indian airports continue due to flights cancellation

NEW DELHI, December 8. /TASS/. About 400 flights of a leading Indian air carrier IndiGo were canceled on Monday due to continuing turmoil in the country’s largest airport, Hindustan Times reports.

Flight cancellations climbed above 4,500 from December 2, the news outlet said. Despite the urgent measures taken by the government and the large-scale help to passengers, delays and havoc persist and airports remain overcrowded. At least 300 IndiGo flights were canceled on Monday in Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore airports. The Indian Directorate-General of Civil Aviation demanded from the company to promptly explain causes of lack of improvement of the critical situation with departures continuing for the seventh day in a row.

The air carrier recognized disruptions in its network operations earlier, brought its apologies to passengers and informed that flights will continue to be canceled until December 10 and stable operations will begin on February 10, 206 at the earlier.

Numerous factors contributed to disruptions in airline operations, The Hindustan Times informed. Among them are new operating rules for crews effective from November 1 and aimed at lowering the burden on pilots and flight attendants at night. The company improperly estimated the headcount against such background, which led to lack of reserves and staff. Technical problems, weather conditions and traditionally high passenger traffic in winter are among other drivers. Some sources do not rule out bankruptcy of IndiGo amid surging losses due to flight cancellations.