Death toll from floods in Thailand climbs to 267

BANGKOK, December 3. /TASS/. The death toll from floods in Thailand’s southern provinces has risen from 162 to 267, the broadcasting channel Thai PBS reported, citing the kingdom’s Health Ministry.

Most of the victims - 142 - were found in the city of Hat Yai with a population of nearly 160,000 in the Songkhla province that suffered the severest flooding.

Russian Consul General in Phuket Yegor Ivanov province earlier informed TASS that a Russian citizen had been successfully evacuated from the flood zone.

The Songkhla province’s authorities announced the immediate evacuation of Hat Yai city on November 24 due to a rapid rise in water level. On November 25, TASS reported that a Russian citizen, Yevgeny Zaretsky, was trapped in one of the city hotels. Due to the aftermath of the natural disaster he had to stay there for five days. In total, about 2 million people have been affected by the floods. According to Thailand’s authorities, more than 1,800 foreign tourists were rescued and received necessary assistance.