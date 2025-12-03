Flood death toll in Indonesia tops 800

BEIJING, December 3. /TASS/. The death toll from floods and landslides on the Indonesian island of Sumatra has risen to 811, while 623 people remain missing, the Xinhua news agency reported, citing Indonesian authorities.

Earlier, casualty figures had surpassed 700.

Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency explained that the disaster was caused by torrential rains, which have continued in the region for over a week. Mudslides destroyed residential buildings, roads, and critical infrastructure, hampering rescue operations in the most severely affected districts.