EU leaders, Zelensky make progress in Ukraine talks — von der Leyen

BRUSSELS, December 2. /TASS/. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that European leaders and Vladimir Zelensky have made progress in discussing a plan for settling the conflict in Ukraine.

"Good discussion today with Vladimir Zelensky who was together with [French] President Emmanuel Macron and European leaders. We have made good progress, and we plan to table our legal proposals this week," von der Leyen wrote on the social media platform X.

On December 1, Macron and Zelensky held talks in Paris. As reported by the LCI television channel citing the Elysee Palace, during the meeting they held a conference call with a number of European leaders, including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, von der Leyen, European Council President Antonio Costa, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and the special envoy of US leader Donald Trump, Steve Witkoff. This is Zelensky’s second visit to France in two weeks and his tenth since the beginning of the Ukrainian conflict.

On November 30, US and Ukrainian officials met in Florida to discuss ending the conflict, long-term economic and security solutions, elections in Ukraine, and territorial issues. The US delegation included Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Witkoff, and Kushner, while Ukraine was represented by officials such as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov and First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Kislitsa. Rubio described the talks as constructive but acknowledged that much work remained. He expressed US optimism about the prospects for peace, tempered by a realistic outlook.