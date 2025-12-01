Ukraine peace plan not yet agreed — Macron

PARIS, December 1. /TASS/. The peace plan for Ukraine has not yet been agreed, French President Emmanuel Macron said, adding that territorial issues should be agreed with Vladimir Zelensky.

"As a matter of fact, there is no plan as of yet," he told a news conference after talks with Zelensky in Paris when asked to comment on the negotiations with the United States and prospects for agreeing the US plan with Russia.

Macron thanked the United States for its mediatory efforts but stressed that he doesn’t want "to speak on behalf of US representatives" who will soon travel to Moscow to coordinate positions with the Russian leadership.

However, the French president emphasized that the territorial issues can be settled "only by Zelensky" while issues of the Russian frozen assets and security guarantees should be discussed with European countries. "So, this is only a preliminary stage," he added.

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said earlier that a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and US special envoy Steve Witkoff is scheduled for the second half of the day on December 2. Earlier, Witkoff took part in the talks with the Ukrainian delegation in Florida on November 30.