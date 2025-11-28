Death toll from flooding in Thailand rises to 145

BANGKOK, November 28. /TASS/. The number of victims of flooding in Thailand’s southern provinces has risen from 110 to 145, the kingdom’s Health Ministry reported.

Most of the victims — 110 — were found in the Songkhla province, where the city of Hat Yai suffered severe flooding, although the water level has dropped over the past day. This has allowed authorities to evacuate affected residents and intensify search and rescue operations.

The Thai Navy is involved in mitigating the consequences of the disaster and providing humanitarian aid. In total, about 2 million people have been affected by the flooding.

On Monday, authorities in the Songkhla province announced the evacuation of Hat Yai, a city with a population of about 160,000.