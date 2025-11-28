Hungarian prime minister arrives in Moscow — correspondent

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has arrived in Russia, landing at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport, a TASS correspondent reported.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier confirmed to TASS that the Russian president would meet with the Hungarian prime minister in Moscow on November 28.

Orban previously said that he planned to discuss energy supplies and the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict with Putin.

According to information on the Kremlin website, Putin, as president of Russia, has met with Orban 12 times, most recently in July 2024, when the Hungarian prime minister visited Russia, Ukraine, China, and the United States as part of his peacekeeping mission. In total, since the start of the special military operation, Putin and Orban have met twice and spoken on the phone three times.