At least 56 dead in Sri Lanka due to Cyclone Ditva — Daily Mirror

NEW DELHI, November 28. /TASS/. At least 56 people have died and more than 20 others remain missing after Tropical Cyclone Ditva struck Sri Lanka, the Daily Mirror newspaper reported, citing the country's Disaster Management Center (DMC).

The severe weather has upended normal life across the island nation, with daily precipitation surpassing 300 mm in certain areas. More than 44,000 individuals have been affected by the torrential rains, floods, and landslides caused by the cyclone. Authorities are evacuating people from the impacted zones, having mobilized over 20,000 military personnel for the rescue effort.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has directed the Tourism Authority to implement all necessary measures to assist foreign tourists facing difficulties due to the emergency.

All government offices and schools in Sri Lanka remained closed on Friday due to the extreme weather. The DMC has issued a warning of persistent heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours, the ongoing threat of additional flooding, and the continuation of its red-level weather alert.

The Sri Lankan government is considering a formal request for urgent foreign assistance to manage the disaster's aftermath.