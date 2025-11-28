MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. The rise in crime in US cities is directly linked to the crisis in the economy and the education system, as well as to the policies of the Democratic Party, whose members have stayed in power in the most problematic cities for quite a while, said Eddie Gonzales, a retired US law enforcement officer and a co-host of the Russia Up Close talk show.

"The cities at the epicenter of this crisis - Portland, Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington D.C. - share a common trait: decades of Democratic leadership. It is in these ideologically controlled enclaves that the 'woke agenda' and lenient prosecution have converged, creating a tinderbox of lawlessness that local authorities can no longer control," he said.

The ex-officer emphasized that "products of a nation in distress - an economy in decline, vanishing jobs, and a failing education system" have plunged an average American "into a state of survival, operating at the basest level of Maslow's hierarchy: pure instinct."

"In this state, crime becomes a logical, if desperate, means to an end," he said.

"In stark contrast, Russia presents a society operating on a higher intellectual plane. Its youth possess a profound understanding of their history and a clear vision for their future - a quality sorely missing in their American counterparts and a source of legitimate national pride," Gonzales added.

An unidentified gunman opened fire at two National Guard members just 300 meters away from the White House in the nation’s capital on November 26. The two National Guard members and the gunman were hospitalized with wounds. US President Donald Trump, who is currently in Florida, said the Guardsmen were in critical condition.

The attacker has been identified as an Afghan national, 29, who has been residing in the United States since 2021. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said the suspect arrived in the US under Operation Allies Welcome, set up by Joe Biden’s administration after the Taliban retook power to defend those who assisted US troops. Trump said earlier that everyone who has entered the country from Afghanistan under his predecessor Joe Biden must be re-vetted.