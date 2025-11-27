Armed forces, people ready to defend Venezuela from aggression — president

CARACAS, November 28. /TASS/. The armed forces and the people are ready to defend Venezuela from imperialist threats and aggression, President Nicolas Maduro said at the celebration of the 105th anniversary of Venezuela’s Bolivarian Military Aviation.

"Threats and aggression will not intimidate or take our people by surprise. They are ready to defend their homeland, their land, their seas, their skies, their souls, and their history," the president and commander-in-chief of the Venezuelan armed forces said on Venezolana de Television.

Maduro recalled that "for 17 weeks, foreign imperialist forces have constantly threatened to disrupt peace in the Caribbean, South America, and Venezuela, using false and absurd arguments that even the US public does not believe." The president noted that psychological pressure and immoral imperialist attacks "have awakened patriotic consciousness and incredible resistance in the Venezuelan people."

The Venezuelan leader announced the "Independence 200" military drills, which are taking place in complex defense zones throughout the country. Maduro emphasized that these exercises demonstrate the unity of the people, the armed forces, and the police "in defending Venezuela's right to peace and stability, which are guaranteed by international law, the UN Charter, and the country’s constitution."

Washington accuses the Venezuelan government of not doing enough to combat drug smuggling. The US Navy has deployed a strike group of ships led by the aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford, a nuclear submarine, and more than 16,000 servicemen to the Caribbean Sea. Since September, the US military has sunk at least 20 speedboats in the region, killing more than 80 people.

US President Donald Trump has authorized the CIA to conduct covert operations in Venezuela. Reports in the US media have repeatedly suggested that Washington may soon begin striking Venezuelan territory.