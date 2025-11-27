Poland prepares infrastructure for possible US troop surge — top defense official

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Poland is upgrading its military infrastructure in anticipation of a possible increase in US troops, Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz told reporters.

"The Armed Forces logistics authorities have been tasked with being ready for this an increase in US troops - TASS) at any moment," he said at a press conference broadcast by TVP Info.

In late May, the top defense official stated that the Polish government plans to allocate 250 million dollars annually until 2035 to develop US military infrastructure in Poland. Warsaw intends to enhance existing facilities and construct new training grounds.

In early September, US President Donald Trump said at the White House, during a meeting with his Polish counterpart Karol Nawrocki, that the US is prepared to expand its military contingent in Poland if Warsaw requests it. In turn, Nawrocki added that US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Polish National Security Bureau head Slawomir Cenckiewicz would begin drafting proposals on this matter.

There are currently about 10,000 US troops stationed in Poland.