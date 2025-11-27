CSTO concerned about military infrastructure of certain countries approaching its borders

BISHKEK, November 27. /TASS/. Member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) are worried about the expansion of military infrastructure by certain countries and alliances toward their borders, according to the final declaration adopted at the CSTO summit in Bishkek and signed by the leaders of the member states.

"We express concern over the escalation of threats and strategic risks associated with the advancement of military-strategic infrastructure of certain nations and countries in other military alliances and coalitions toward the borders of CSTO member states. We emphasize the unacceptability of deploying weapons systems that pose a threat to collective security along the perimeter of the CSTO’s responsibility zone," the declaration states.

The document also highlights the importance of preserving outer space for peaceful purposes "in the interests of future generations" and underscores "the need to intensify joint efforts to prevent an arms race in space and to negotiate a multilateral, legally binding instrument that would guarantee the non-deployment of weapons in space and prohibit the use or threat of force involving space objects."

"We underline our concern about attempts to use Eurasia as a platform for geopolitical confrontation and to promote initiatives aimed at dismantling established ties and achievements in Eurasian integration," the declaration adds.