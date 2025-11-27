CSTO concerned about attempts to turn Eurasia into scene of confrontation — declaration

BISHKEK, November 27. /TASS/. In the adopted declaration, the leaders of the CSTO countries expressed concern about external attempts to use the Eurasian space as a scene of geopolitical confrontation.

"We emphasize our concern regarding attempts to use Eurasia as a scene of geopolitical confrontation, promoting initiatives aimed at destroying established ties and processes of Eurasian integration," the declaration reads.

The declaration was adopted following a meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council held in Bishkek on Thursday.