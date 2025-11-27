Moscow-led bloc takes all global threats into account when planning drills — official

BISHKEK, November 27. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) takes note of all threats stemming from the current international situation when planning military drills, the organization's Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov told TASS.

When asked if the CSTO would take into consideration the West’s threats when planning military exercises for the next year, he said: "We certainly take into account all factors related to the international situation, including those that can emerge along the borders of CSTO nations."

"We hold all military drills in accordance with the action plan approved by the unified headquarters in line with the agreements made with the defense ministries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization’s member states," the secretary general added.

Kyrgyzstan’s capital of Bishkek is hosting a session of the CSTO Collective Security Council on Thursday. Russian President Vladimir Putin is taking part in the event.