Trump wants peace deal before giving security guarantees to Kiev — Rubio

WASHINGTON, November 27. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has told European allied that the US administration wants to reach a peace deal before giving any security guarantees to Ukraine, the Politico newspaper said, citing sources.

According to Politico, during a phone call with European officials on Tuesday, Rubio said that President Donald Trump would be ready to negotiate security guarantees for Kiev after a peace deal is made.

Apart from that, Rubio reportedly suggested that other issues, such as Ukraine’s territorial integrity and Russia’s frozen assets, be also addressed after the deal.

"Rubio told his European counterparts on Thursday that the U.S. was not seen as a fair mediator in the talks because it supplies both U.S. military aid to Ukraine and institutes sanctions against Russia," Politico said, citing two European diplomats.

Earlier, the United States proposed a 28-point plan for the Ukrainian settlement, which triggered discontent in Kiev and its partners in Europe, who adjusted it significantly. On November 23, the United States and Ukraine held consultations on the plan. According to RBC-Ukraine news agency, the delegations agreed on most of the program proposed by Washington, but some key points were left for a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky, whose the date is yet to be set. Later Trump said that the number of points in the plan had shrank from 28 to 22.

According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Moscow has the 28-point document, and has not seen any other versions. According to the minister, Russia expects Washington to inform Moscow about the results of consultations with Kiev and the EU.