Chinese ambassador describes Xi, Trump’s diplomacy as 'anchor of stability'

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui has described the diplomacy of the Chinese and US presidents, Xi Jinping and Donald Trump, as an "anchor of stability" for relations between the two countries.

"Since the beginning of this year, despite the ups and downs in the Chinese-US relations, China’s policy toward the United States has been coherent and stable. China is guided by three principles formulated by President Xi Jinping: mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and mutually beneficial cooperation. The diplomacy of the two heads of state is an 'anchor of stability' in relations between China and the United States," he said in an interview with TASS.

He noted that the news about the two leaders’ meeting in Busan immediately made the front pages of the world's media. "It is generally believed that this meeting sent a positive signal, eased tension, and gave hope that Chinese-US relations will enter a period of stability and controllability," the diplomat said. "The resumption of the Chinese-US dialogue on trade and economic issues enhanced the confidence of global markets. Summit meetings between the two countries’ leaders have a great significance in terms of removing misunderstanding and correcting erroneous assessments between China and the United States, as well as preventing sharp swings in bilateral relations."

He stressed that life proves that dialogue is better than confrontation, that playing zero-sum games is a road to nowhere and mutually beneficial cooperation is the only right path. "The proper implementation of major agreements reached by the two heads of state, facilitating a stable, healthy, and sustainable development of Chinese-US relations, and the search for the right way of cooperation between the two powers meets the interests of the Chinese and US peoples and promote peace, stability, and development in the entire world," he added.