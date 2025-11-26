Europe's sabotage of Trump's plan triggers escalation in relations with Russia — expert

BERLIN, November 26. /TASS/. The European Union’s open sabotage of US President Donald Trump’s peace plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine may affect its further implementation, while relations between Russia and the EU are rapidly moving toward escalation, German political scientist Alexander Rahr wrote on his Telegram channel.

"No one knows how Europe’s open and aggressive sabotage will affect all this (attempts to settle the conflict diplomatically - TASS)," Rahr noted.

"Given how events surrounding the ‘Trump plan’ have been unfolding in recent days, relations between the European Union and Russia are rapidly moving toward escalation," he stressed. "Europeans must understand that the US is no longer going to arm Ukraine and that they will have to do it themselves, which means Europe is putting itself at risk of direct war with Russia," the expert believes.

Rahr added that "the ball is in the Americans' court," and that two scenarios are now possible: either the US will "push through" its original plan together with Russia over the heads of the Europeans, by forcing Ukraine to make peace, or the EU will once again undermine diplomatic efforts. The political scientist said Europeans are pressuring the US president, while Trump is "ready to make a deal with Russia and force Ukraine to lay down its arms."

The US and Ukraine held consultations on Washington’s peace plan in Geneva on November 23. Rubio described the meeting as "the most productive" so far since the beginning of the conflict. Politico reported later, citing a source, that talks had taken place in a tense atmosphere, with Ukraine insisting on changes to the plan. According to RBC-Ukraine, the United States and Ukraine reached consensus on the majority of Washington’s proposals but a number of provisions were reserved for discussions at a meeting between Trump and Vladimir Zelensky; no date for it has been set yet.