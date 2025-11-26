General confirms military seized power in Guinea-Bissau

PRETORIA, November 26. /TASS/. Brigadier General Denis N'Canha, who until recently headed the presidential military office, read a statement to journalists at the army headquarters announcing that the military had seized power in Guinea-Bissau.

He appeared on national television and declared that the military had taken complete control of the country.

"All state institutions are suspended," he said, adding that the country’s borders have been closed and the vote count from the November 23 presidential and parliamentary elections has been halted. The election commission had planned to announce provisional results on November 28.

According to the military leaders, the incumbent president, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, along with several senior officers, have been arrested.

The presidential military office — which Denis N'Canha headed — is responsible for coordinating military matters related to the presidency, including ensuring security for the head of state and his residence, as well as handling communications between the president and the high military command.