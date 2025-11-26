EU foreign policy chief calls to reduce Russian army as part of Ukraine peace plan

BRUSSELS, November 26. /TASS/. The peace plan for Ukraine should provide for a reduction in the size of the Russian Armed Forces, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said.

Earlier, Western media reported that US President Donald Trump's plan envisions reducing the size of the Ukrainian military to 600,000 servicemen.

At a press conference following consultations between EU foreign ministers on Ukraine, Kallas said that Russia’s army and its budget should be "curbed to prevent new attacks."

The top EU diplomat also expressed dissatisfaction with Russia's defense spending, viewing it as a threat to the EU.

EU leaders have also expressed disagreement with the proposed US peace plan. In response, Germany, France, and the UK presented their own draft. According to Reuters, unlike the US plan, it allows for Ukraine's admission to NATO and the deployment of alliance troops in the country. The Europeans also believe that Ukraine's armed forces should consist of 800,000 servicemen "in peacetime."

On November 24, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that the European plan was "completely unconstructive at first glance." In turn, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that EU officials "cringe" when they hear about the peace plan and negotiations on Ukraine.