President says coup underway in Guinea-Bissau — media

PRETORIA, November 26. /TASS/. A coup is taking place in the West African country of Guinea-Bissau, President Umaro Sissoco Embalo said.

According to Jeune Afrique, the head of state reached out to the media outlet to say that he had been detained by the military.

The president claims that the chief of staff of the country’s armed forces is behind the coup. He added that the goal was to disrupt the outcome of the recent presidential election.

Sissoco Embalo was detained in his office at the presidential palace at about 1:00 p.m. GMT.

Earlier, gunfire was reported near the presidential palace in the country’s capital. According to social media reports, the gunfire has been going on since 1:25 p.m. GMT.

Reuters, in turn, reported, citing eye witnesses, that gunfire had broken out near the national election commission’s headquarters in Guinea-Bissau's capital. The two buildings are located about a kilometer apart from each other in the city’s administrative district.

The election commission is currently counting votes in the November 23 presidential and parliamentary elections. The first official results of the presidential election are expected to be announced on November 28. The election involved 12 candidates, including the incumbent head of state.

Earlier, opposition candidate Fernando Dias da Costa claimed victory in the presidential vote.