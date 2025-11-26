Rosatom CEO says Kiev's claims to ZNPP under Trump peace plan not realistic

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Kiev claims it wants to regain control of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) under US President Donald Trump’s peace plan, but any agreements reached will be "based on the actual situation," not Ukraine’s preferences, Russia’s Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation CEO, Alexey Likhachev, said in a comment for the Telegram channel "YunashevLive."

"This position is also echoed by the leaders of the Kiev regime, but agreements will be made not according to Ukraine’s demands, but according to the real situation," he explained.

"Meanwhile, the country’s leadership does not rule out the use of Ukraine’s electricity within international cooperation. In fact, we do not exclude international collaboration at all," Likhachev added.

The head of the state corporation highlighted that the Russian side has consistently stressed that the primary and foremost factor in practical decision-making is the reality on the ground. "The reality on the ground is clear: since the first half of 2022, the territory housing the Zaporozhye NPP has been under the control of the Russian Armed Forces and subsequently became part of Russia. All pertinent decisions regarding the plant's operator and its safety status were finalized by the country's leadership some time ago," he explained.

The United States previously proposed a 28-point plan for a settlement in Ukraine. This document provoked discontent in Kiev and among its European partners, who sought to make substantial revisions. On November 23, the US and Ukraine held consultations in Geneva concerning the peace plan. RBC-Ukraine news agency reported that the delegations reached agreement on the majority of the program proposed by Washington, leaving several key provisions for discussion during a forthcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky, the date for which remains unconfirmed. Subsequently, Trump announced that the number of points in the plan had been reduced from 28 to 22.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Moscow is in possession of the 28-point document and has not seen other versions of this program. The foreign minister added that Russia anticipates Washington will brief Moscow on the outcomes of its consultations with Kiev and the EU.