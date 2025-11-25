Coalition of Willing suggests using all frozen Russian assets for Kiev’s benefit

BERLIN, November 26. /TASS/. Participants of a video conference of the so-called Coalition of the Willing believe that prompt decisions on funding Ukraine are of huge importance, and suggest using all immobilized Russian assets for that purpose, the meeting’s co-chairs said in a joint statement.

The document on behalf of French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer says that the participants of the talks "underlined that a swift decision on securing long-term financing for Ukraine, including through the use of the full value of immobilized Russian sovereign assets, will be critical."