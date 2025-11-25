IAEA must remain at Zaporozhye NPP regardless of Russia-Ukraine peace conditions — Grossi

VIENNA, November 25. /TASS/. Maintaining the presence of observers from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) following a possible conclusion of a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine is an indispensable condition for ensuring nuclear safety, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi told Reuters.

"Shared, not shared [electricity output between Russia and Ukraine] - and I don't want to get into that because it's political - ...it's something that Ukraine and Russia will be deciding at some point," Grossi said in an interview with Reuters. "But one thing is clear, the IAEA is indispensable in this situation."

The Zaporozhye NPP is located on the shores of the Kakhovka Reservoir in Energodar. It is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, with six power units capable of producing a combined 6 GW of electricity. They are currently in cold shutdown mode and are not supplying any electricity.

Since 2022, the Ukrainian forces have been shelling both residential areas of Energodar and the plant's grounds with artillery and drone strikes. Since September 2022, experts from the IAEA mission have been permanently stationed at the plant. Its composition is regularly changed.