Macron voices concern that EU lies within strike range of Russian ballistic missiles

PARIS, November 25. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron expressed concerns that France and other European Union nations lie within the operational range of Russian ballistic missiles.

"It [Russia] manufactures submarines, missiles, and tanks <...> to deploy them on the Ukrainian front, and possibly to intimidate us tomorrow, should we show weakness, since it possesses a full spectrum of arms. And we are within the range of these systems. Intercontinental ballistic missiles, all of us are threatened by them," the president told RTL radio.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had earlier dismissed assertions by European politicians regarding a potential war with Russia as baseless. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, addressing the general debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, underlined that Russia has never had, nor does it currently hold, any intention to attack NATO or the European Union.