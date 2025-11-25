Europe’s trust in US security guarantees declining — magazine

WASHINGTON, November 25. /TASS/. European countries are losing trust in the US security guarantees enshrined in the 1949 North Atlantic Treaty, The American Conservative stated.

"European confidence in long-term American security guarantees is eroding. Many European leaders fear that Washington may reduce its military commitment to NATO in the coming years, as [US President Donald] Trump has previously threatened to withdraw from the alliance altogether. This uncertainty has pushed Berlin toward a more assertive defense posture," the article said.

This situation "marks a sharp break from Germany’s postwar identity." According to the magazine, since World War II, Germany has identified itself through restraint and skepticism regarding militarization. The American Conservative pointed out that the new model of military service is now being criticized in Germany. "Many young activists argue that aging political leaders are once again shifting the burdens of their decisions onto a shrinking younger generation. The accusation is blunt—older politicians create the conditions for war, and younger Germans are then forced to fight it. This generational disconnect isn’t only seen in the opposition towards the possibility of conscription, but also in the ongoing youth resistance to pension reforms," the article noted.

"Germany is no longer betting on diplomacy alone, but on the willingness of its next generation to fight if it must," the magazine concluded.

In mid-November, the ruling German coalition reached a compromise on a new military service model. Starting in 2026, all men born in 2008 and earlier will have to undergo a medical examination. Conscripts would be drafted from among the volunteers. If there are not enough volunteers, then men from those who underwent the medical examination will be randomly selected. Germany canceled the military draft in July 2011, after which it switched to a professional army.