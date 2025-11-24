EU to maintain pressure on Russia despite US peace-oriented efforts — Austrian leader

VIENNA, November 24. /TASS/. The European Union will continue to exert pressure on Russia and support Ukraine, despite the ongoing US peace-oriented efforts, Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker said.

"I welcome all initiatives that bring us closer to a ceasefire and a lasting peace in Ukraine. Over the past few days, a new dynamics has emerged in the diplomatic effort," he wrote on the X social network.

At the same time, Stocker added that the EU will continue supporting Ukraine and exerting pressure on Russia "at all levels."

"Undoubtedly, Ukraine and the European Union need to be present and actively participate in the negotiations, when the security of our European continent is being discussed," the Austrian chancellor added.

On November 23, the United States and Ukraine held consultations on Washington's peace plan. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the meeting "the most productive" in the entire conflict. Later, Politico, citing a source, reported that the negotiations had been tense.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia remains open to negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement, but there are currently no specifics regarding such contacts with the United States. There are no talks scheduled between Moscow and Washington this week. Russia has not yet received the official text of the version of the American plan, adjusted during consultations between the United States and Ukraine in Geneva.