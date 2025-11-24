Pakistani president underscores importance of defense cooperation with Russia — embassy

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. During a meeting with Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to Russia Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, President Asif Ali Zardari emphasized the importance of cooperating with Russia on defense and regional issues, the Pakistani embassy in Moscow has told TASS.

"President Zardari emphasized closer engagement with Russian leadership on regional issues including counterterrorism," the embassy said in a statement. "He also encouraged collaboration in higher education, research, space, digital technologies, defense, defense production and outreach to Russian institutions for scholarships and training opportunities for Pakistani students and professionals."

Asif Ali Zardari also underscored the importance of Russia as Pakistan’s partner country, the embassy said.

"He stressed the importance of cultural exchanges, tourism and support for the Pakistani community in Russia, as well as engagement with Russian media and think tanks to present Pakistan’s perspective," Pakistani diplomats said.

The president congratulated Faisal Niaz Tirmizi on the appointment and emphasized the ambassador’s role in enhancing political, economic, technological and defense cooperation and "asked for efforts to address the recent decline in bilateral trade, promoting energy, investment, transport and agricultural links."

The president wished the ambassador-designate success and assured him of full support during his tenure.