Pakistani president underscores importance of defense cooperation with Russia — embassy

Asif Ali Zardari also underscored the importance of Russia as Pakistan’s partner country, the embassy said

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. During a meeting with Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to Russia Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, President Asif Ali Zardari emphasized the importance of cooperating with Russia on defense and regional issues, the Pakistani embassy in Moscow has told TASS.

"President Zardari emphasized closer engagement with Russian leadership on regional issues including counterterrorism," the embassy said in a statement. "He also encouraged collaboration in higher education, research, space, digital technologies, defense, defense production and outreach to Russian institutions for scholarships and training opportunities for Pakistani students and professionals."

Asif Ali Zardari also underscored the importance of Russia as Pakistan’s partner country, the embassy said.

"He stressed the importance of cultural exchanges, tourism and support for the Pakistani community in Russia, as well as engagement with Russian media and think tanks to present Pakistan’s perspective," Pakistani diplomats said.

The president congratulated Faisal Niaz Tirmizi on the appointment and emphasized the ambassador’s role in enhancing political, economic, technological and defense cooperation and "asked for efforts to address the recent decline in bilateral trade, promoting energy, investment, transport and agricultural links."

The president wished the ambassador-designate success and assured him of full support during his tenure.

Military operation in Ukraine
Most provisions of US plan for Ukraine settlement have been agreed — White House
Karoline Leavitt also stressed that the US administration hopes that Russia will agree to the terms of the plan currently being developed to resolve the crisis in Ukraine
Ukraine says America's 28-point plan undergoes significant changes
Member of the Ukrainian delegation at the Geneva talks Alexander Bevz stated that during the negotiations with the United States on November 23, every point of the plan had been discussed, "some points were excluded, some were replaced"
Armenia to skip CSTO summit, not against documents to be passed — Kremlin
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said earlier that Yerevan had frozen its participation in the CSTO, since this organization, in his words, had created threats to the country’s sovereignty
Descendants of Soviet intelligence informant Georges Paques get Russian passports
Isabelle Paques said she and her son decided to apply for Russian citizenship, because they were utterly disgusted by the "propaganda around the special operation in Ukraine"
No Zelensky-Trump meeting planned this week — media
The report says that Ukraine has requested an in-person Zelensky-Trump meeting at the White House before Trump’s deadline for accepting the US peace plan’s terms expires on November 27
Russia informs OPCW about Kiev’s use of chemical weapons
The 30th annual conference of OPCW member nations is taking place in The Hague from November 24 through 28
Air defenses destroy 40 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions in six hours — top brass
In particular, 14 UAVs were intercepted over the Moscow Region
Ukraine affirms draft peace plan reflects its interests — White House
For their part, the team of US officials stressed that the consultations are aimed toward "a durable, comprehensive peace"
UAC should seize opportunities in markets amid special operation, says UAC’s CEO
Vadim Badekha said that the international community recognizes the undeniable superiority of UAC weapon systems, which surpass even the best Western offerings
Washington’s allies in Europe not fully informed about US-Ukraine talks — WP
According to the report, there are fears that the deal will be closed without direct European involvement
Russia’s state arms exporter to offer kamikaze drones, heavy UAVs to foreign customers
According to CEO of Rosoboronexport Alexander Mikheyev, the company sees a considerable growth in foreign partners’ interest in Russian-made unmanned aerial vehicles
Russia offers cooperating in construction of floating NPP to Indonesia
In June 2015, Russia and Indonesia signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy
Sanctions against Russia boomeranged on the EU economy — lawmaker
Leonid Slutsky noted that EU citizens don't understand why they "must pay out of their own pockets for the European elite's proxy war against Russia in Ukraine"
Finnish president, Italian PM head to Washington — newspaper
According to Le Temps, Alexander Stubb has become US President Donald Trump's new "best friend"
Russia calls on OPCW to create formal list of riot control agents
Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Kirill Lysogorsky recalled that some countries practiced "specific" national approaches to listing chemicals categorized as riot control agents
US aims to 'stake claim' in Arctic for geopolitical advantage — Russian senator
Konstantin Kosachev elaborated that the Arctic's geopolitical importance stems first from its resources
IN BRIEF: What we know about Putin’s phone call with Erdogan
The Turkish leader reassured that Ankara will continue providing Istanbul as a platform for negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement
Belarusian president points to rising tensions on Moscow-led bloc’s western border
"The US military presence in Eastern Europe is increasing, NATO countries’ coalition forces are building up their combat capabilities," Alexander Lukashenko pointed out
US Air Force drone forced down over Black Sea — statement
It is reported that there have been other such incidents, but this one was noteworthy since it was "unsafe and unprofessional"
Comet 3I/ATLAS approaches Earth at less than 300 million km
Scientists clarified that, if considering the comet’s trajectory relative to the Sun, it is already on its way out of the solar system while still approaching our planet
Russian government approves list of unfriendly countries and territories
The countries and territories mentioned in the list imposed or joined the sanctions against Russia after the start of a special military operation of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine
Elections in Ukraine needed, Kellogg says
Keith Kellogg also added that the US may push Ukraine to territorial concessions in exchange for security guarantees
US-made MQ-9 Reaper drone falls into sea off South Korea — agency
Search efforts for the drone are underway
IN BRIEF: What we know about outcome of Ukraine-US talks in Geneva
The US and Ukrainian delegations largely reached agreement on the 28-point peace plan proposed by Washington
Ukraine should not cede territories or reduce army — Rada speaker
"Let me point out our key principles and priorities, the Ukrainian red lines that no one has the right to cross: no recognition of Ukrainian territories as Russian, no limitations on the defense forces, no veto on Ukraine's right to choose future alliances," Ruslan Stefanchuk said
EU plan to resolve Ukrainian conflict discounts Moscow’s interests — Russian politician
According to Sergey Mironov, European leaders and Vladimir Zelensky "are not oriented toward achieving a sustainable peace," but rather want to prolong the conflict as much as possible and save the Kiev regime
Putin calls lithium mining strategically important for import substitution
The Russian president noted that this metal is in demand in the production of batteries, electronics, and components
Indonesia puts seized oil tanker up for auction, oil included — Bloomberg
The Iranian ship was detained in 2023 while trying to transfer oil to another tanker in Indonesian waters, the news agency said
Russian Su-30SM2 fighter jets destroy hundreds of targets in Ukraine operation — Rostec
The Su-30SM2 is a highly maneuverable fighter jet with high performance characteristics, which employs a broad range of armaments, including long-range weapons, Rostec said
Putin calls for ensuring ‘capacity reserve’ when upgrading Eastern polygon project
The head of state drew attention to the fact that when constructing new facilities, one must not forget about the existing infrastructure and maintaining it in standard condition. He stated that this work "has problem areas"
About 700 fight for Ukraine in Kharkov Region — administration
The military-civilian administration’s directorate of internal affairs is verifying the information about possible ties between the Colombian citizens and international criminal organizations
Russian experts see Moldovan economy taking downward turn due to European integration
Participants of the meeting also pointed out that policies of the country’s incumbent government are controlled from abroad
Erdogan sees Istanbul as proper venue for difficult Russia-US talks — expert
According to the expert, the key question now is who will take part in potential talks on Ukraine in Istanbul
Entire EU defense industry cannot match Russia’s arms production — expert
"Russia's foreign contracts now total around $60 billion, and after the end of the special military operation, Russia is expected to earn even more from arms exports," Alexander Mikhailov predicted
Russia having economic boom, debts growing in the West — news portal
The news outlet also predicts "even greater" growth for defense spending than expected, following the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in October
US reduces its 28-point peace plan on Ukraine to 19 points — The Washington Post
The source said that although the US finds European proposals useful, it is still convinced that future consultations should be based on the initial US plan
ZALA drones optics distinguish real Ukrainian equipment from dummies
The drone's system has a high-quality camera and produces clear images
Dates of Putin’s visit to India to be announced by agreement with New Delhi — Kremlin aide
The visit of Russian leader to India was planned for early December
Russian forces expanding zone under their control in DPR’s Seversk — DPR head
The Battlegroup East expanding buffer zone in Dnepropetrovsk Region
Russia awaiting decision from Japanese authorities on resumption of direct flights — MFA
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko added that the issue of resuming flights is being discussed at the company level
EU leaders consider some provisions of US peace plan unacceptable — Polish PM
According to Donald Tusk, the European leaders disagreed with proposed caps on the armed forces of Ukraine
Putin sends condolences to Vietnam over deadly floods
The disaster claimed the lives of at least 90 people
Greater portion between Russia, India is in national currencies — Sberbank
Ivan Nosov, the CEO of Branch of Sber in India, said the problem of the so-called "stuck rupees" does not exist anymore
Press review: EU seeks to join US on Ukraine plan as Russia boosts security in Africa
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, November 21st
Medvedev congratulates Russia’s friends on successful test of Burevestnik missile
Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that the tests of the missile had been completed successfully
Development of lightweight man-portable radar to be completed by year's end — Rostec
Rostec also highlighted that testing of an extended-range airspace surveillance radar is nearing completion
Russia cuts LNG exports to Europe by 4% in eight months
According to the European think tank Bruegel, total EU LNG imports in August stood at 10.1 bcm, which is 13% lower than in July, but 23% higher than a year earlier
Death toll in Syzran drone attack rises to three — mayor
"This was the largest attack since the start of the special military operation," Sergey Volodchenkov said
Russia condemns assassination attempt on Mali’s interim president — Foreign Ministry
According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Russia considers the attack to be another attempt by destructive forces to prevent the domestic political process in Mali from moving forward under the guidance of the country’s interim authorities
Europe ready to re-invite Russia to G8 when conflict in Ukraine is settled
Notably, earlier in the day Germany Chancellor Friedrich Merz spoke against returning to cooperation with Russia in this format
Liberation of Zatishye, Ukrainian losses: what is known about special op progress over day
Units of Russia’s Battlegroup Center liberated the Gornyak and Shakhtyorsky districts in the city of Krasnoarmeysk
Russia’s upper house speaker describes EU as main instrument of ‘global war party’
Any peace plan in the EU is turned into a plan to continue the war, Valentina Matviyenko noted
EU’s refusal to accept US peace plan hurts Ukraine’s interests — top Hungarian diplomat
Hungary, in his words, unconditionally supports the new US plan and calls on all European politicians to approve the American proposals
Revision of housing purchase permits in Finland not affecting demand of Russians
Transactions have been falling for several years in a row and the volume is now close to zero
Russian senator describes hopeless situation for Ukraine, sees it 'caught in a vice'
Konstantin Kosachev noted that Ukraine was unprepared for negotiations, as it would have to negotiate from a losing position, not a winning one
Foreign small businesses changing tactics amid chaos caused by Trump's tariffs — newspaper
Entrepreneurs point to a decline in consumer demand
EU to maintain pressure on Russia despite US peace-oriented efforts — Austrian leader
"Undoubtedly, Ukraine and the European Union need to be present and actively participate in the negotiations, when the security of our European continent is being discussed," Christian Stocker said
Press review: Kiev set to block peace talks as White House wages psy war on Maduro
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, November 24th
OPCW ignores initiatives that do not reflect West’s interests — Russian deputy minister
As an example, Kirill Lysogorsky recalled how Iran’s proposal to discuss safety of civilian chemical facilities was rejected without debate during the 67th OPCW council special session
Goals of Special Military Operation must be achieved — Putin
The Russian people place hopes on the leadership of the country, the armed forces, and expect needed results from the Special Military Operation, the head of state added
Trump says will visit China in April, Xi will pay return visit to US
The US leader stated that "significant progress" had been made concerning the implementation of bilateral agreements
Macron rejects proposal to reinstate G8 format with Russia
French President noted that conditions for Russia’s return to G8 are not in place
FIFA 2018 World Cup effect on Russia's GDP to reach $2.3-3.2 bln per year over 5 years
It is expected that about a third of the future effect of the tournament will come from the development of tourism
Turkey to continue supporting diplomatic efforts toward peace in Ukraine — Erdogan
"Our position on Ukraine remains unchanged: the conflict must be ended and the parties must take steps to resolve it diplomatically," the Turkish leader said
Ukrainian army loses one brigade weekly on LPR's western borders — expert
Andrey Marochko emphasized that Ukrainian forces are suffering heavy losses across multiple sectors simultaneously, including the Kharkov Region, Seversk, Krasny Liman and the Donetsk front
Russian stock indices in the red on Monday — market data
The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index plunged by 1.12%, the dollar-denominated RTS Index declined by 0.99%
Zakharova calls Western media covering up Kiev regime "global mafia"
Maria Zakharova quoted US journalist Tucker Carlson, who stated that for several months, The Wall Street Journal has been holding materials revealing details of corrupt schemes involving the head of Vladimir Zelensky’s office, Andrey Yermak
Russia receives no 'Geneva' version of US plan for Ukraine — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that the Kremlin observed that "some adjustments were made to the text previously sent to Moscow"
Su-57E capable of maneuverable combat even with heavy missiles on board — test pilot
Sergey Bogdan specified how the Su-57E’s demonstration differs from those of its international counterparts
PM Medvedev signs decree stabilizing fuel market
Based on this decree, the Energy Ministry and the Antimonopoly service are charged with concluding an agreement on economic stabilization and development of the domestic market of oil products
Kiev continues to stage terror acts with toxin-laden drones — Russian deputy minister
Kirill Lysogorsky noted that "terrorists and criminal organizations all over the world" find this tactic increasingly appealing
Russia tops list in production of munitions, air bombs — Rostec
"The output volumes are incomparable with the ones before the Special Military Operation," Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov stressed
What is known about consequences of overnight Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions
The Defense Ministry reported that on-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 93 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions, as well as the Black and Azov Seas
Russia to continue to help Mali enhance its army’s combat effectiveness — foreign ministry
The ministry expressed solidarity with Mali in its efforts to combat the terrorist threat
Ukrainian saboteurs kill each other by mistake near Kupyansk — Russian security
The mistake occurred due to a lack of interaction between units, a sense of urgency and inadequate orders given to poorly trained troops, the Russian security officials explained
Zelensky announces 'critical moment' in talks with US on settlement
Vladimir Zelensky added that Kiev will seek compromises with its American partners that will strengthen, not weaken, Ukraine
Gazprom raises alarm over low European gas reserves going into coldest part of winter
The overall occupancy rate of European underground gas storage facilities fell below 80% on November 21, which is one of the lowest levels for that date in the past 10 years
Russia hails OPCW’s course toward normalizing situation around Syrian dossier
"We welcome Qatar’s efforts toward establishing cooperation with the Syrian interim government and the appointment of Syria’s permanent representative to the OPCW," Kirill Lysogorsky said
Musk's DOGE disbanded ahead of schedule — news agency
According to Reuters, the Office of Personnel Management has taken over many of the functions of the disbanded agency
Russian army cuts off key Ukrainian supply routes in Gulyaipole area — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, the highway that leads from Orekhov to Gulyaipole is under the objective control of Russian drones
Most provisions of US plan for Ukraine settlement have been agreed — White House
Karoline Leavitt also stressed that the US administration hopes that Russia will agree to the terms of the plan currently being developed to resolve the crisis in Ukraine
Clause on using Russian assets for Ukraine reconstruction removed from US plan — Bloomberg
The removal of this clause has sparked optimism among European officials, the agency noted
Russia liberates Tikhoye, Otradnoye in Dnepropetrovsk region, Petrovskoye in DPR
The Ukrainian army made seven attempts to unblock their troops encircled in Krasnoarmeysk from the village of Grishino in the past 24 hours, all of which were repelled by the Russian military
Moscow is aware of EU peace plan, it is unconstructive, unsuitable — Kremlin aide
The day prior, the United States and Ukraine conducted consultations on Washington's 28-point peace plan
Head of self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic killed in explosion
The explosion occurred in the Separ restaurant in the center of Donetsk
Ukrainian troops encirclement threatens frontline collapse, territorial losses — Medvedev
The Russian politician stressed that the leadership in Kiev "has predictably found itself in a zugzwang: every day is bringing it into a worse position on the chessboard"
NATO secretary general believes US plan for Ukraine requires further revision
Mark Rutte believes that the plan should guarantee Ukraine's security
Russian senator calls Vance's statement recognition previous US policy on Ukraine failed
Earlier, Vance described as illusory the belief that increasing military aid to Ukraine and tightening sanctions against Russia would enable Kiev to win the conflict
Russia warns Canada of retaliation for hostile actions, accuses Ottawa of provocations
"The Canadian authorities should exercise caution and refrain from harmful steps that could escalate confrontation with Russia," the Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized
Europe planning for withdrawal of US support from Ukraine — FT
"That’s a scenario we are obviously planning for," the British newspaper quoted the official as saying
Putin says no analogs of Russian weapons will be developed in the world anytime soon
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia will continue strengthening its defense potential, developing and upgrading the Armed Forces
Rostec's subsidiary to help Venezuela revive Sidor metallurgical plant
The relevant agreement was signed on the sidelines of the Russian-Venezuelan business forum "Russia and Venezuela - Strategic Partners", which was held on October 28-29 in Caracas
Analysts expect Russian oil exports to bounce back over next two months — report
Analysts believe Russian oil discounts will not persist at their current level into the new year
Boomerang FPV drone’s capabilities equivalent to those of 10 ordinary ones
Russian forces utilize the Boomerang to disable Ukrainian armored vehicles attempting counterattacks
EU, by rejecting diplomatic approach toward Russia, inflicts damage on itself — expert
US economist, professor, and director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University Jeffrey Sachs considers the resistance of European leaders to the US plan to be pointless
Putin's schedule and US peace plan for Ukraine: what Kremlin aide said
According to Yury Ushakov, Russia is familiar with the original version of the US peace plan, but there have been no specific negotiations on it
NASA says its rover found organic substances on Mars
Those substances are not necessarily a sign of life, and might have a non-biological origin, a NASA scientist said
Ruble’s share in settlements between Russia, Kyrgyzstan has reached 97% — Kremlin aide
This helps protect commercial transactions between foreign companies from the negative impact of external factors, Yury Ushakov added
Putin comments on Trump’s peace plan at Russian Security Council meeting
The Russian president spoke on this topic for six minutes
Russia recognizes Karabakh as Azerbaijani territory — MFA spokeswoman
Vladimir Medinsky "commented exclusively on the tragedy around the armed conflict," Maria Zakharova emphasized as she cautioned against "pulling out non-existent messages or recombining words"
