No Zelensky-Trump meeting planned this week — media

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. No meeting between Vladimir Zelensky and US President Donald Trump is planned this week, White House sources told the Obshchestvennoye media portal.

The report says that Ukraine has requested an in-person Zelensky-Trump meeting at the White House before Trump’s deadline for accepting the US peace plan’s terms expires on November 27.

CBS News journalist Margaret Brennan said, citing her own sources, that no dates for Zelensky’s visit have yet been set.

According to The Economist, the November 23 talks between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Kiev government delegates in Geneva were held in a more friendly atmosphere than the November 21 meeting of US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll with Zelensky in Kiev. Reportedly, as a result of the talks, Washington has decided to lift tough deadlines for agreeing on final terms of the Ukrainian settlement.

The Washington Post (WP) reported earlier in the day that in the wake of the negotiations in Geneva, the US plan for resolving the conflict in Ukraine has been reduced from 28 to 19 points, but is still viewed by Washington as a basis for future talks.

Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk told European parliamentarians in Stockholm that "the Ukrainian red lines that no one has the right to cross: no recognition of Ukrainian territories as Russian, no limitations on the defense forces, no veto on Ukraine's right to choose future alliances.".