Ethiopian volcano eruption to marginally reduce winter temperatures — expert

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. The ash emission from Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano will have an impact on the global climate, albeit a small one, as it failed to penetrate the stratosphere, a climatologist from the Nature and People Foundation, Alexey Kokorin told TASS.

The eruption will lead to a five-hundredths of a degree Celsius decrease in the worldwide average temperature this winter.

Earlier information indicated that the eruption of the previously dormant Hayli Gubbi volcano in Ethiopia propelled a substantial ash cloud into the atmosphere. This event marks its first documented eruption in at least 10,000 years. The BNO News portal reported that the ash plume ascended to an altitude of 13.7 kilometers and is currently drifting toward Yemen and Oman.

"The consequences will be negligible. A pronounced climatic effect, comparable to the eruptions of 1984 or 1991, is not anticipated. The minimal outcome will be a five-hundredths of a degree reduction in the global average surface air temperature throughout the winter of 2025-2026. The temperature will be marginally lower than its projected level in the absence of this eruption," Kokorin explained.

He added that, given recent winter temperatures in Russia have warmed by approximately three degrees, such a minor cooling will be imperceptible.

"In tropical latitudes, an altitude of 14 kilometers remains within the troposphere. The troposphere's boundary is 10 kilometers in polar regions, compared to 18 kilometers in the tropics. Had a similar eruption occurred in [Russia’s Far Eastern] Kamchatka or Iceland, it would undoubtedly have impacted the climate, as the material would have reached the stratosphere. In this instance, there was no stratospheric injection. Consequently, the volcanic ejecta will settle out of the atmosphere relatively swiftly," the climatologist concluded.