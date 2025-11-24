EU summit reveals European leaders’ unwillingness to end war in Ukraine — Hungarian PM

BUDAPEST, November 24. /TASS/. The informal EU summit in Luanda has demonstrated that European leaders want the armed conflict in Ukraine to continue, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

"This meeting has just ended. We considered the 28-point plan offered by America. A thousand questions arise," he said in a video address aired by the M1 television channel after his attendance in the meeting via a video link.

"After today's videoconference, I can say one thing for sure. The European Union wants to continue the war," he stressed.

He also said that the European Union intends to continue its financial and military assistance to Kiev, although "it has not a single cent to sponsor weapons supplies to Ukraine." "It doesn’t have a single cent to finance Ukrainian operations. Neither has it any idea where to get this money from," Orban noted.

According to the Hungarian prime minister, Brussels still hopes to receive funds for supporting Ukraine from the budgets of the EU member countries. Hungary has repeatedly refused to take any part in this, he recalled. "We are not ready to sacrifice the future of our grandchildren to finance a war that cannot be won," he stressed.

The emergency EU summit was held in Angola because it was the venue of a scheduled EU-African Union meeting. European Council President Antonio Costa invited the leaders of all the 27 EU nations there to discuss the United States’ new peace plan for Ukraine.