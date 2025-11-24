Putin to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan on November 25-27 — republic’s administration

BISHKEK, November 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to Kyrgyzstan on November 25-27, said Sagynbek Abdumutalip, head of the foreign policy department of the administration of the head of the Kyrgyz state.

"The visit will take place at the invitation of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov and will be an important event in the development of strategic partnership and allied relations between the two countries. During the visit, high-level talks are planned, key issues of bilateral cooperation will be discussed, as well as interaction within the framework of the EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union - TASS), the CIS, the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) and the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization)," he said.

According to Abdumutalip, the talks will pay special attention to strengthening trade and economic ties, expanding investment and industrial cooperation, developing military-technical, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, as well as regional security.

"Following the visit, it is planned to sign a joint statement by the heads of state and several bilateral documents aimed at deepening cooperation in trade, economic, financial and other spheres. The upcoming state visit of the president of the Russian Federation will be a significant stage in further strengthening Kyrgyz-Russian relations based on the principles of friendship, trust and mutual support," he told reporters.

The CSTO summit will be held in Bishkek on November 27.