Israeli strike on southern Gaza kills two Palestinians, leaves another two injured — TV

CAIRO, November 24. /TASS/. At least two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli strike on the Bani Suheila municipality east of the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, the Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV channel reported.

According to the broadcaster, the attack involved a drone. Another two civilians suffered injuries.

Earlier, Al Jazeera reported that the Israeli army had attacked several areas in southern Gaza despite a ceasefire agreement. The TV channel said that the US military had carried out air and artillery strikes on areas east and south of Khan Yunis. In addition, helicopters and tanks attacked areas northeast of the city of Rafah.

On October 9, Israel and the radical Palestinian movement Hamas — with mediation from Egypt, Qatar, the United States, and Turkey — agreed to implement the first phase of a peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump. The Gaza ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10. Under the deal, Israeli forces withdrew from central areas of the enclave to the so-called yellow line but retained control over more than 50% of the Strip’s territory.

On November 20, Hamas accused Israel of extending its controlled area in the Gaza Strip beyond the yellow line. Hamas said Israeli troops had unilaterally pushed the line forward by 300 meters, assuming control over the additional territory. On November 22, Palestinian radicals called on Egypt, Qatar, the United States, and Turkey to pressure Israel to stop violating the ceasefire in the enclave and to adhere to the provisions of the relevant agreement.