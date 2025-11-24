US, Ukraine agree to remain in contact with Europe while preparing peace plan

WASHINGTON, November 24. /TASS/. The United States and Ukraine are set to maintain contact with their European partners as they are working toward coordinating a peace plan for Ukraine, according to a joint statement released by the White House following consultations in Geneva.

"Ukraine and the United States agreed to continue intensive work on joint proposals in the coming days. They will also remain in close contact with their European partners as the process advances," the document reads.

"Final decisions" under the draft plan will be made by US President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky, the joint statement emphasized.

In a readout of the meeting in Switzerland, the White House said that the Ukrainian delegation had affirmed that the latest draft peace plan for Ukraine reflects the country's national interests and provides "credible and enforceable mechanisms to safeguard Ukraine’s security.".