Top diplomats of Oman, Iran discuss situation around Iranian nuclear program

DOHA, November 24. /TASS/. Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi discussed diplomatic efforts toward resolving the situation around Iran’s nuclear program with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, in Muscat.

"We discussed regional and international developments, including efforts related to Iran’s program for developing nuclear energy for peaceful purposes," Oman’s top diplomat wrote in a post on X on Sunday evening.

In 2025, five round of talks between Iran and the United States on the nuclear issue, held with Oman’s mediation, ended without result amid an Israeli offensive against the Islamic Republic and US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. On November 20, in response to the International Atomic Energy Agency’s move to pass another anti-Iranian resolution, Tehran notified the UN nuclear watchdog that it was ending the agreement it signed earlier in Cairo allowing the IAEA to resume inspections.