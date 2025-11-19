At least 25 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip — Hamas

CAIRO, November 20. /TASS/. At least 25 people were killed as a result of an Israeli airstrike on the Gaza Strip, Palestinian movement Hamas said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

"At least 25 people, including women and children, were killed as a result of the Israeli strikes on the cities of Gaza and Khan Yunis," the statement reads. "These attacks are an act of serious escalation that is used by [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu in his attempt to resume the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza."

Hamas also denies that its militants attacked Israel’s military personnel and claims that over 300 Palestinians have been killed in the enclave since the ceasefire came into force.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 250 hostages. In response, Israel initiated a military operation in the Palestinian enclave to dismantle Hamas' military and political structures and free all hostages. According to the latest data from the Gaza Health Ministry, the enclave’s death toll from the military operations has exceeded 69,000, and over 170,000 people have suffered injuries.

On October 6, 2025, the delegations of Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas resumed indirect talks to resolve the situation in the Gaza Strip through the mediation of Egypt, Qatar, the US and Turkey. On October 9, the parties to the conflict signed an agreement on the first phase of a peace plan floated by US President Donald Trump. The Gaza ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10.