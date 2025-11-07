US announces strike on another vessel carrying drugs in Caribbean Sea

WASHINGTON, November 7. /TASS/. US forces have destroyed another vessel allegedly involved in drug trafficking in the Caribbean Sea, Pentagon chief Pet Hegseth said.

"As we’ve said before, vessel strikes on narco-terrorists will continue until their poisoning of the American people stops," he wrote on the X social media platform.

"The vessel was trafficking narcotics in the Caribbean and was struck in international waters. No US forces were harmed in the strike, and three male narco-terrorists — who were aboard the vessel — were killed," he added.

"To all narco-terrorists who threaten our homeland: if you want to stay alive, stop trafficking drugs. If you keep trafficking deadly drugs—we will kill you," the Pentagon chief stressed.

According to CNN estimates, the US military has destroyed at least 18 boats under the guise of the fight against drug trafficking. Seventy people have been killed.