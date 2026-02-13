Merz says discusses with Macron creating European nuclear umbrella

MUNICH, February 13. /TASS/. Germany and France are looking at creating a European nuclear umbrella, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said.

"I have launched the talks with French President Emmanuel Macron on European nuclear deterrence," he said at the Munich Security Conference.

In an address to the nation in March 2025, Macron announced plans to negotiate with the allies the possibility of placing European countries under the protection of France’s nuclear deterrence forces. Germany, Poland, Lithuania, and Denmark have already expressed their readiness to discuss the issue. According to The Financial Times, the United States’ European allies are looking at creating their own nuclear shield in view of Washington’s course toward resuming relations with Russia.