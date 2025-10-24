Jewelry relocated from Louvre to Bank of France while security assessed

PARIS, October 24. /TASS/. Jewels from the Louvre where a robbery occurred on October 19 have been relocated for safekeeping to the Bank of France for the duration of a security assessment at the museum, the RTL radio station said, citing a source.

According to the media outlet, the jewelry was handed over on October 24 with unprecedented security measures. The radio station specified that the Bank of France is 300 meters away from the Louvre.

No details were provided as to which jewelry was transferred. According to RTL, this included both the French crown jewels usually displayed in the Apollo Gallery and other jewelry earlier exhibited in the museum.

The radio station noted that all the jewelry was placed in the bank’s main vault, an underground storage facility at a depth of 25 meters where about 90% of France’s gold reserves are kept.

Laure Beccuau, Paris prosecutor, said on October 19 that four perpetrators entered the museum using a furniture removal truck fitted with an extending ladder and lift. They broke into the Galerie d’Apollon (Apollo Gallery) and stole nine jewelry pieces, one of which, the crown of Empress Eugenie, spouse of Napoleon III, inlaid with 1,354 diamonds, they dropped while fleeing the scene. Investigators believe that the theft was carried out by professionals, she said. Beccuau noted that the total value of stolen jewels had been assessed at 88 million euros.