Yemeni Houthis detain seven UN employees in Sana — source

DUBAI, October 24. /TASS/. The Houthis from Yemen's rebel Ansar Allah movement, which controls around a third of the country’s territory, have detained at least seven UN employees in the capital city of Sana, a local source told TASS.

According to the source, all of those detained are Yemeni citizens. They are suspected of spying for Israel.

Numerous Houthi attacks on UN facilities in Yemen have been reported in recent months. the current wave of escalation began after rebel leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi said that "dangerous spy cells" allegedly linked to humanitarian organizations are operating in Yemen. On October 18, the Houthis got into United Nations compound in Sana without authorization and took into custody five national and 15 international UN employees. Later, all of them were released.