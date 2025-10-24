EU’s plan to use Russian assets could fail — prime minister

BRATISLAVA, October 24. /TASS/. The EU’s plan to use Russian assets for Ukraine may fail, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated.

"The EU’s plan to use Russian assets for Ukraine may fail," the prime minister said in a video address to his fellow citizens on Facebook (a social media site banned in Russia since it is owned by Meta corporation classified as extremist by the Russian authorities). According to him, the initiative is controversial and carries serious risks. These include violations of international law and retaliatory measures by Moscow, including lawsuits.

"Expectations for the confiscation of frozen Russian assets are enormous. However, at the upcoming European Council meeting in December, when a decision is to be made, they [the plans] may face reality and fail. Therefore, I proposed that the final documents [of the current European Council meeting] should not mention the possibility of confiscation, and that the European Commission should propose other options for financing Ukraine for the next two years. My proposal was accepted," the prime minister emphasized.