Venezuela says grateful to Russia for support in defending right to peace, sovereignty

CARACAS, October 24. /TASS/. Venezuela is grateful to Russia for its solidarity and support in defending the right to peace and sovereignty, Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said on Telegram.

"On behalf of the President Nicolas Maduro we thank the Russian government for their statement calling for an end to the bombing in the Caribbean, which contradicts basic moral norms and international law," Gil said. "We are deeply grateful for the support and solidarity shown towards the people of Venezuela, as well as in defense of our inalienable right to peace and sovereignty."

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that the US military actions in Latin America raise questions, adding that Russia supports Venezuela and urges it to refrain from escalating the conflict.

"Of course, we are in favor of stable and independent development of the region, the resolution of all differences in a peaceful and civilized way. We confirm our unwavering firm support for the Venezuelan leadership in protecting national sovereignty," Zakharova said.