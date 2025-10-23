No one should interfere in relations between Russia, China — Chinese embassy on sanctions

WASHINGTON, October 24. /TASS/. Third parties should not interfere in cooperation between Russia and China, Liu Pengyu, a spokesman for the Chinese embassy, told TASS, commenting on the US restrictions against Lukoil and Rosneft.

"China opposes unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law or authorization of the UN Security Council. China's normal bilateral cooperation with Russia is not directed against any third party and should not be interfered with by any third party," the diplomat said.

He said that a settlement in Ukraine requires dialogue, not coercion.

"Dialogue and negotiation is the only viable way out of the Ukraine crisis. Coercion and pressuring provide no solution."

On Wednesday, the US Treasury hit Rosneft and Lukoil, as well as their 34 subsidiaries, with sanctions. White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said that Washington expects these restrictions to put significant pressure on Moscow as the conflict in Ukraine rages on.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that the new American restrictions will not significantly affect the "economic well-being" of the country. Putin pointed out that the sanctions represent an unfriendly act against Moscow, and "will not strengthen Russian-American relations, which have just begun to recover." With such actions, the US only damages Russian-American relations, the president stated.